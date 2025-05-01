Nelly Korda's disastrous opening round at Chevron Championship leads to 1-time LPGA Tour winner criticizing her

The 2025 Chevron Championship was concluded last week and World No. 1 Nelly Korda had a disappointing opening round in the tournament. During a recent podcast with Sky Sports Golf, one-time LPGA Tour winner Mel Reid had a few things to say about Korda’s performance.
Korda has had an impressive career since she turned pro in 2016. She has won 15 events on the LPGA Tour and three on the European Tour. One of her most successful seasons was in 2024 when she won seven LPGA Tour events including the Ford Championship, The T-Mobile Match Play and The LPGA Drive On Championship. She also claimed her second Major title at the Chevron Championship last year.
Nelly Korda attempted to defend her title in the Club at Carlton Woods and carded 77 after shooting six bogeys and one birdie in her first round. The American golfer picked up the pace in round two, made the cut, and finished the tournament at T14 with two-under.
When speaking on Korda’s performance at the 2025 Chevron Championship, Reid said that she, like everyone else, was shocked. She said via YouTube [41:25]:
“We were a little bit shocked that first round, but she does have a tendency to do that.”
Mel Reid pointed out that Nelly Korda performed similarly in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open. Korda scored 10 on the par-3 12th hole in her opening round and eventually missed the cut. She also mentioned the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship where Korda missed the cut even after having a great first round.
The one-time LPGA Tour winner stated that Nelly Korda tends to “shoot big numbers” in Majors. She added that although the 15-time LPGA Tour winner “played her a*s off,” she was “way too far back” to have a real shot at claiming the title.
Reid concluded by saying that although the World No. 1 hasn’t claimed an LPGA Tour title this year, it’s only a matter of time before she starts “knocking off trophies again.”
“I’m so proud of my fight”: Nelly Korda reflects on her performance in the 2025 Chevron Championship
Following the conclusion of her final round in the Club at Carlton Woods, Nelly Korda spoke about her performance with the media. She stated that although it wasn’t her best performance, she was still proud of the way she bounced back. She said via ASAP Sports:
“Walking onto 8 tee on Friday I was 7-over, so I'm proud of my fight. Obviously I have a lot to work on. Last year was last year. Such an amazing year but it's in the past. It's not going to help me with my future.”
The Bradenton-born golfer further said that if she could do anything differently, she would’ve liked to prepare more to get more rounds and reps under her belt.