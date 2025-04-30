When struggling Nelly Korda made history on the LPGA Tour

Nelly Korda had entered the Chevron Championship this week as the defending champion. However, she finished T14 with a total score of 2-under.

However there are no doubts that Korda dominated the entirety of the 2024 LPGA Tour season. Out of the 16 starts she made last year, she won seven tournaments, out of which five were consecutive victories.

The World No. 1 made history by becoming only the second golfer since Yani Tseng to win seven titles in a single LPGA season. The latter had achieved this feat in 2011. Here are the events Nelly Korda won last year:

The Chevron Championship T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards Ford Championship presented by KCC FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship LPGA Drive On Championship Mizuho Americas Open The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

The ace golfer also picked up her second Major Championship title of her career at the Chevron Championship - interestingly, the same event she struggled to perfom at this year. She was also a part of the Solheim Cup winning US team.

Korda won $4.4M last year through cash prizes and finished second on the money list, behind Jeeno Thitikul. The latter took home $4M after winning the CME Group Tour Championship, catapulting her up in the money list.

However, Korda earned an additional $8M from endorsements. She was the eighth highest earning female athlete in 2024, according to Forbes. The 26-year-old was also the only golfer in the top-10 of that list.

Unsurprisingly, to cap her 2024, Korda won the LPGA Player of the Year award at the end of the season for the first time in her career. Outside the golf course, she became the first LPGA player to attend the Met Gala last year.

How much did Nelly Korda win at each LPGA Tour event in 2024?

Nelly Korda (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda had her biggest payday last year after winning the Chevron Championship, taking home a staggering $1.2M.

Here's taking a look at her LPGA Tour event earnings in 2024:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions T16 (-2): $24,216

LPGA Drive On Championship 1 (-11): $262,500

Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship 1 (-9): $300,000

Ford Championship presented by KCC 1 (-20): $337,500

T-Mobile Match Play 1: $300,000

The Chevron Championship 1: (-13) $1,200,000

Cognizant Founders Cup T7 (-7): $69,492

Mizuho Americas Open 1 (-14): $450,000

US Women's Open CUT (+10): $0

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give CUT (-1): $0

KPMG Women's PGA Championship CUT (+6): $0

The Amundi Evian Championship T26 (-5): $63,163

AIG Women's Open T2 (-9): $594,759

Kroger Queen City Championship T5 (-14): $75,300

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 1 (-14): $487,500

CME Group Tour Championship T5 (-15): $227,500

2024 was Korda's highest earning year in her career.

