In Pictures: LPGA superstar Nelly Korda’s MET gala look

Nelly Korda's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala made many heads turn in the golf world. Korda attended the famed event on Monday, May 6, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Nelly Korda made history, becoming the first LPGA Tour star to attend the Met Gala. In addition, she is only the second professional golfer to participate in New York's most important fashion night, after Tiger Woods in 2013.

Nelly Korda attended as a guest of Casey Wasserman, the CEO of the sports marketing and talent management company Wasserman, an agency founded in 1998. Among its many accomplishments, the agency led the campaign for Los Angeles to win the right to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Korda wore an Oscar de la Renta design with floral motifs, keeping up with the official dress code for the evening- "The Garden of Time." She complemented her dazzling gown with silver jewelry and simple nude heels.

Reports indicate that Nelly Korda chatted with supermodel Karlie Kloss and legendary fashion designer Michael Kors during the evening. Korda herself revealed that rapper and actor Jaden Smith, son of the famed Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, was the first celebrity to approach her during the event:

"Gosh, it was so, so crazy," said Korda during the press conference ahead the LPGA Tour Cognizant Classic. "You're standing in line ready to get on the carpet and you're seeing all these people you usually watch in TV shows or movies and they're famous singers and you're starstruck the entire time."

"I saw Shakira and I just love Shakira. She's so beautiful. Then Jaden Smith was really, really nice. He was the first person to say hello to me and introduce himself. Everyone was really amazing."

What's next for Nelly Korda?

Nelly Korda's next challenge began this Thursday, May 9, as she participated in the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders. Korda could not have had a better start as she played her first round for a score of 3 under 69.

Her performance included three birdies and only one bogey. Korda is inside the Top 10 on the leaderboard, although the day's play is not yet complete.

Korda is looking to increase her impact on world golf history, after becoming only the third player to win five in a row on the LPGA Tour (Nancy Lopez, 1978 and Annika Sorenstam, 2005).

Should she win at the Cognizant Classic, Korda would become the first player in history to win six consecutive tournaments on the tour.

Madelene Sagstrom leads the Cognizant Founders with the first round remaining. The Swede fired a 7-under 65, with one eagle, six birdies, and one bogey.