Who is playing at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup? Full field explored

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, the LPGA's eleventh tournament of the year, will be played from May 9 to 12 at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey. The tournament has a purse of $3 million and awards 500 Race to the CME Globe Points.

The Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda will participate in the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup to seek her sixth consecutive LPGA Tour title of the season.

Three-time Cognizant Founders Cup winner and defending champion Jin Young Ko from South Korea will be seeking a back-to-back win at the event after wins in 2023, 2021, and 2019. The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship winner Hannah Green will join Korda in the fight for the top of the leaderboard.

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup field of 144 players has three Olympic medalists - Nelly Korda, Mone Inami, and Lydia Ko - along with 29 LPGA Major winners. India's Olympian Aditi Ashok will seek her maiden LPGA Tour title at the tournament.

Three qualifying spots in the Cognizant Founders Cup field are open with two spots going to the top two players at the Local Qualifying and one spot going to the winner of the 18-hole John Shippen Cognizant Cup tournament.

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup full field list

Here is the full field for the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup:

Bailey Shoemaker (A) (Tournament Invitation)

Celine Boutier

Ruoning Yin

Minjee Lee

Jin Young Ko

Atthaya Thitikul

Xiyu Lin

Nasa Hataoka

Haeran Ryu

Nelly Korda

Brooke M. Henderson

Angel Yin

Yuka Saso

Amy Yang

Leona Maguire

Megan Khang

Alison Lee

Georgia Hall

Ashleigh Buhai

Linn Grant

Cheyenne Knight

Rose Zhang

Ariya Jutanugarn

Carlota Ciganda

Hannah Green

Maja Stark

Grace Kim

A Lim Kim

Jenny Shin

Lizette Salas

Jennnifer Kupcho

Hye-Jin Choi

Esther Henseleit

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Yu Liu

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Gaby Lopez

Alexa Pano

Linnea Strom

Anna Nordqvist

Sei Young Kim

Jasmine Suwannapura

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Gemma Dryburgh

Chanette Wannasaen

Elizabeth Szokol

Sophia Popov

Patty Tavatanakit

Madelene Sagstrom

Caroline Masson

Perrine Delacoeur

Bianca Pagdanganan

Stephanie Kyriacou

Sarah Kemp

Andrea Lee

Sarah Schmelzel

Celine Borge

Albane Valenzuela

Azahara Munoz

Eun Hee Ji

Lauren Coughlin

Mi Hyang Lee

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Ryann O'Toole

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Narin An

Stephanie Meadow

Matilda Castren

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minami Katsu

In Gee Chun

Maria Fassi

Yan Liu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Lexi Thompson

Olivia Cowan

Paula Creamer

Angela Stanford

Hee Young Park

Joengeun Lee

Pernilla Lindberg

Lydia Ko

Moriya Jutanugarn

Marina Alex

Paula Reto

Bailey Tardy

Mone Inami

Gabriela Ruffels

Auston Kim

Jiwon Jeon

Minji Kang

Agathe Laisne

Jenny Coleman

Roberta Liti

Isabella Fierro

Kristen Gillman

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Hinako Shibuno

Wichanee Meechai

Mel Reid

Stacy Lewis

Gina Kim

Lindy Duncan

Karis Davidson

Arpichaya Yubol

Jaravee Boonchant

Wei-Ling Hsu

Morgane Metraux

Daniela Holmqvist

Brittany Lincicome

Robyn Choi

Mao Saigo

So Mi Lee

Mina Harigae

Gurleen Kaur

Polly Mack

Hyo Joon Jang

Yu Jin Sung

Yuri Yoshida

Laetitia Beck

Savannah Grewal

Isi Gabsa

Mary Liu

Xiaowen Yin

Liqi Zeng

Hira Naveed

Lauren Hartlage

Jing Yan

Jennifer Song

Sofia Garcia

Yealimi Noh

Lucy Li

Jin Hee Im

Malia Nam

Nataliya Guseva

Jeonggeun Lee

Aline Krauter

Kiira Riihijarvi

Kelly Tan