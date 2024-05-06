Who is playing at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup? Full field explored

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, the LPGA's eleventh tournament of the year, will be played from May 9 to 12 at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey. The tournament has a purse of $3 million and awards 500 Race to the CME Globe Points.
The Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda will participate in the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup to seek her sixth consecutive LPGA Tour title of the season.
Three-time Cognizant Founders Cup winner and defending champion Jin Young Ko from South Korea will be seeking a back-to-back win at the event after wins in 2023, 2021, and 2019. The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship winner Hannah Green will join Korda in the fight for the top of the leaderboard.
The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup field of 144 players has three Olympic medalists - Nelly Korda, Mone Inami, and Lydia Ko - along with 29 LPGA Major winners. India's Olympian Aditi Ashok will seek her maiden LPGA Tour title at the tournament.
Three qualifying spots in the Cognizant Founders Cup field are open with two spots going to the top two players at the Local Qualifying and one spot going to the winner of the 18-hole John Shippen Cognizant Cup tournament.
2024 Cognizant Founders Cup full field list
Here is the full field for the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup:
- Bailey Shoemaker (A) (Tournament Invitation)
- Celine Boutier
- Ruoning Yin
- Minjee Lee
- Jin Young Ko
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Xiyu Lin
- Nasa Hataoka
- Haeran Ryu
- Nelly Korda
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Angel Yin
- Yuka Saso
- Amy Yang
- Leona Maguire
- Megan Khang
- Alison Lee
- Georgia Hall
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Linn Grant
- Cheyenne Knight
- Rose Zhang
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Carlota Ciganda
- Hannah Green
- Maja Stark
- Grace Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Jenny Shin
- Lizette Salas
- Jennnifer Kupcho
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Esther Henseleit
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Yu Liu
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Gaby Lopez
- Alexa Pano
- Linnea Strom
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sei Young Kim
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Chanette Wannasaen
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Sophia Popov
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Caroline Masson
- Perrine Delacoeur
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Sarah Kemp
- Andrea Lee
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Celine Borge
- Albane Valenzuela
- Azahara Munoz
- Eun Hee Ji
- Lauren Coughlin
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Narin An
- Stephanie Meadow
- Matilda Castren
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minami Katsu
- In Gee Chun
- Maria Fassi
- Yan Liu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Lexi Thompson
- Olivia Cowan
- Paula Creamer
- Angela Stanford
- Hee Young Park
- Joengeun Lee
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Lydia Ko
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Marina Alex
- Paula Reto
- Bailey Tardy
- Mone Inami
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Auston Kim
- Jiwon Jeon
- Minji Kang
- Agathe Laisne
- Jenny Coleman
- Roberta Liti
- Isabella Fierro
- Kristen Gillman
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Hinako Shibuno
- Wichanee Meechai
- Mel Reid
- Stacy Lewis
- Gina Kim
- Lindy Duncan
- Karis Davidson
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Morgane Metraux
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Brittany Lincicome
- Robyn Choi
- Mao Saigo
- So Mi Lee
- Mina Harigae
- Gurleen Kaur
- Polly Mack
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Yu Jin Sung
- Yuri Yoshida
- Laetitia Beck
- Savannah Grewal
- Isi Gabsa
- Mary Liu
- Xiaowen Yin
- Liqi Zeng
- Hira Naveed
- Lauren Hartlage
- Jing Yan
- Jennifer Song
- Sofia Garcia
- Yealimi Noh
- Lucy Li
- Jin Hee Im
- Malia Nam
- Nataliya Guseva
- Jeonggeun Lee
- Aline Krauter
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Kelly Tan