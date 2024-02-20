"Which album": Fans react to Jaden Smith teasing an upcoming album on X

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, Jaden Smith took X to announce that he plans on releasing an album "soon". A new studio album from Smith will mark his 4th official studio release, following up on his 2020 project Cool Tape Vol. 3

Smith has been fairly off social media for the past couple of months to focus on MSFTS as the creative director and founder, actively releasing new clothing designs and fashion accessories every month.

Although he was seemingly off social media for a while, Jaden has been actively tweeting over the past few weeks. The rapper's tweet appears to have generated quite the buzz amongst his fanbase as he appears to be hinting at a potential album drop.

One fan appeared surprised at the news of an upcoming album, commenting on Jaden's post requesting a confirmation on "which album" he was working on.

Fans are excited for a new Jaden Smith project

Many Jaden fans have been reposting his latest album tweet, showcasing their love for the rapper and his music. Several commented on his tweet, expressing their longing for another album.

One fan highlighted their annoyance at waiting for Jaden to release another album, saying it's about time he dropped a project. Here are some reactions:

Lately, Jaden Smith has been posting about his girlfriend. He recently shared a picture with her that blew up on the Internet. One fan appears to poke fun at Jaden's relationship by implying they know he's been "distracted with" his girlfriend.

Many fans were seen speculating about what this new project from Jaden Smith would entail while simultaneously highlighting their favorite records from the rapper's discography. One fan seemed to suggest that Jaden should drop a collaboration album with his sister, Willow Smith.

Although Jaden Smith hasn't yet confirmed what project he's working on or when this album will be released, it's clear that fans are eagerly awaiting more music from the rapper and fashion designer.

