Yeat's fourth studio album, 2093 (P2), recently dropped on all streaming platforms via Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records and is the follow-up project to his 2023 album, AfterLyfe.

Thematically, this project revolves around a mentally disturbed CEO (Yeat) of a fictional company called AfterLyfe Corporation. This company and all the events highlighted in the album are set in the year "2093," where Yeat implies that due to rapid innovation in technology the world has morphed into a strange dystopic reality.

Yeat (Noah Olivier Smith) has been developing his "Rage Music" aesthetic, first noticed in his earlier discography, which appears to have been inspired by the trend Playboi Carti set in motion with his work on Die Lit and Whole Lotta Red.

Noah created a cult-like fanbase by indulging in niche one-dimensional music with heavy bass and synth-filled productions. His lyricism is extremely vapid but blends well into the production given his distinct vocal performances and persistent use of autotune.

With his latest album, Yeat has successfully delivered a project that builds on his established sound and production style. The added lore of this album being set 69 years in the future makes for an interesting listening experience.

On February 17, Yeat added two more tracks to the project and re-released the album now titled as 2093 (P2), which included a Drake feature.

Disclaimer: The album is rated explicit, viewers' discretion is advised.

A detailed breakdown of Yeat's new album, 2093 (P2)

2093 (P2) is an album spanning 24 tracks, with a runtime of one hour and 17 minutes. This project discusses the idea of success while intertwining with a story of a CEO slowly losing his mind to the massive wealth he's created from exploiting the industry.

Some of the core themes this album dives into include:

Violence

Disillusionment

Drug abuse

Wealth and success

Dystopic fantasies

Mild introspection

Influence

Psycho CEO

(Production Credits: GeoGotBands, dulio, Oj2milly, and Who.Ice)

Track 1 of the album (Image via Spotify)

The album immediately kicks off with a hard-hitting bass production on Psycho CEO, where the distorted ad-libs and heavy synths build an intoxicating atmosphere to the track.

Yeat captivates by opening the chorus with a notable vocal performance where he aggressively claims the status of a "Psycho CEO," explaining how people who don't respect him will be dealt with by being cut off from his wealthy lifestyle. Notable lyrics include:

"Yeah, my diamonds talk (Yeah) / Yeah, my money long (Yeah) / Yeah, my money tall, huh / Heard it's tall as God."

Power Trip

(Production Credits: Star Boy, AM (Producer), Jasper Harris, Aaron Shadrow, Tom Levesque, and Oscar Adler)

Track 2 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Power Trip is easily one of the more interesting tracks on this project as Yeat appears to adopt a distinct Travis Scott-like vocal delivery, especially with how the track was mixed on its beat-switching production.

However, It's hard to pinpoint exactly what the rapper attempts to deliver through his lyrics as he goes through multiple emotions from love to hate, from self-reflection to instant violence, best evidenced in lines like:

"Girl tell me, just don't lie / Who'll tell me when you lie? / Girl tell me when you cry / Just inform me when you die."

Breathe

(Production Credits: Bart How and Star Boy)

Track 3 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Breathe explains Yeat's ambitious mindset and unsatisfying need to generate a wealth of astronomical heights, where he even casually references wanting to become a trillionaire. Notable lyrics from the song include:

"They ain't f*ck with me so it's fake love / I won't shake your hand, b*tch, I need a glove / Wash the blood off my hands, I need Dove."

Morë

(Production Credits: Bugz Ronin and Synthetic)

Track 4 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Morë is the first song on the album that begins to explore 2093 and Yeat's idea of being a CEO who's slowly losing control. Even the production of this song is wildly different by incorporating creative futuristic instrumentals and sounds, painting a picture similar to a retro video game.

The lyrics on this song are not as strong as the underlying themes, and at times are barely comprehensible, with lines like:

"I p*ss diamonds, I’m a rich f*ck / In the rich climate with a big truck."

Bought The Earth

(Production Credits: Rex Kudo, Carlton McDowell, and Charlie Coffeen)

Track 5 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Bought The Earth is one of the few tracks on this album, where listeners get to see the rapper move away from his Dystopian fantasies to explain that 2093 is simply a forward-thinking mindset.

That being said, he does retain a lot of his braggadocious energy, most evident in his chorus with lines like:

"I bought the Earth, I sold it too / I would sell ya whole life if I could too / You can't fit in, a pair of shoes / I'm a pandemic, always on the news."

Nothing Changë

(Production Credits: GeoGotBands and Hakah Beats)

Track 6 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Nothing Changë features thick bass and heavy synths, with Yeat's verses exploring the blurred lines between perception and reality. The song appears to invite listeners to confront the idea of disillusionment by alluding to drugs creating a dystopic reality once consumed.

He even references Elon Musk and SpaceX during his chorus, where he seemingly calls up the Tesla CEO to figure out which planets can be purchased, in lines like:

"I'm gon' call up Elon Musk and ask him, 'Where we landin'? / I just called up SpaceX and ask 'em, 'Where my planet?'"

As We Speak (Feat. Drake)

(Production Credits: Synthetic, Perdu, Radiate, Aiden McDougall, LRBG, Sharkboy, Caleb Bryant, and yourbabymind)

Track 7 of the album (Image via Spotify)

As We Speak marks the second collaboration between the two artists, following up Drake's For All The Dogs, where Yeat featured on IDGAF.

The trap production follows both rappers going back and forth speaking on their success and influence, with callouts to Lil Yachty and Toronto. Some of the notable lines from Drake's verse are:

"Shout' to Big Boat, I'm so concrete / Just made ten mill' as we speak (Yeah) / Like snow to the 6ix, like sand to the beach / She wanna bring her friend, girl, I got no backseat."

U Should Know

(Production Credits: Dulio & Neile)

Track 8 of the album (Image via Spotify)

U Should Know is a song where the futuristic elements incorporated in the track blend seamlessly with Yeat's vocal performances, especially in the chorus.

Lyrically, most of the song finds the rapper flexing on haters, best evidenced in lines like:

"I know you say you know me, I know you know you think you different / I know you think you gettin' a lot of money, you don't got no women."

Lyfestylë (Feat. Lil Wayne)

(Production Credits: Synthetic, Fendii, and Aywhat)

Track 9 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Lyfestylë is a standout track because of the excellent production and mix, which draws listeners in as Lil Wayne (Tunechi) and Yeat elevate with hard-hitting bars and wavy vocal performances.

Where Yeat is unable to deliver lyrically, Wayne steps in to give listeners a well-structured verse filled with metaphors. One of the most notable bars from Tunechi's verse was:

"I might drop her, her throat wetter, I fly by, leave no feathers / Rock a wife-beater in cold weather, brown skin ni**a, I'm a gold medal."

ILUV

(Production Credits: Rio Leyva and Synthetic)

Track 10 of the album (Image via Spotify)

ILUV features reoccurring adlibs of Yeat whispering "I love," as he acknowledges how he's aware that most people don't like his music.

He also references 2093, explaining how he traveled to the future to learn secrets that nobody wants to hear because of the stigma people have about him and his music, notable in lines:

"I seen 2093 and f*ckin' came back, every time, yeah / I'm tryna say something, but you won't listen to mine / And it's fine, it don't surprise me."

Tell më

(Production Credit: Synthetic, Farsight, Radiate, LRBG, and Perdu)

Track 11 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Tell më has one of the most dramatic entrances on the entire album. The production slowly builds up an anthemic mix, finally ending on a bass drop as Yeat opens his first verse.

The dramatic entry is apt since this song appears to explain the deeper themes of 2093 being a dystopic reality, with allusions to AI technology taking over, in lines:

"We live in the dark, live on the moon / I guess two-zero-nine-three is not for you."

Shade

(Production Credits: Synthetic, Hitgirl, Perdu, Keyon Christ, ninetyniiine, UpMadeIt, and Zamorrahhh)

Track 12 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Shade's hypnotic production and vocal performance draws its listeners into a worldview of defiance and resilience. Most of the song finds Yeat throwing "shade" at people he used to know, showcasing how he's moved on and is no longer interested in connecting back.

Some of the introspective lyrics from his second verse include:

"I remember the times we used to have / I remember the nights we used to have / Even remember times when they was bad / Even remember times we never had."

Never Quit

(Production Credits: Star Boy, Aaron Shadrow, and Teo Halm)

Track 13 of the album (Image via Spotify)

The bass and electric elements incorporated into Never Quit create a highly aggressive production that finds Yeat speaking on the dedication he has for his craft.

He compares himself to God when he expresses his mental state, stating his life is similar to a supernatural power in lines like:

"I don't think that nobody could feel me / And you say you live like a God / I feel like God / And I live like God"

Keep Pushin

(Production Credits: dulio & Neile)

Track 14 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Keep Pushin is a track where Yeat explains his defiant worldviews. He states how regardless of the paths one chooses in life, there will always be people who will try to put you down. His ideaology is that one must "keep pushing," in order to survive.

He also explains how accepting his lifestyle ensured that he never needed to lie to anybody and empowered him, notable in lines like:

"When you live this life likе a futuristic motherf*cker / You ain't never gotta lie n' sh*t, like these motherf*ckers."

Riot & Set it off

(Production Credits: Star Boy)

Track 15 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Riot & Set it off is a song whose chaotic and energetic production finds Yeat highlighting his ability to transcend limitations and explore new horizons.

In his verse, the rapper explains how he has enough money to buy a planet and invites listeners to join him on the ride to outer space in the lines:

"I could take you, pull up to my planet, tonight now / Ride 'til you die."

Team ceo

(Production Credits: Outtatown)

Track 16 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Team ceo opens with thick synth elements. The entire song lacks any verse with the chorus and post-chorus repeating twice before the song ends.

The lyrics find Yeat crediting his forward-thinking mindset to be the reason why he's achieved success in the industry, best noticed in lines like:

"When ya' live like me and it's 2093, then I hope that you see it."

2093

(Production Credits: Star Boy, AM, Warpstr, and Oscar Adler)

Track 17 of the album (Image via Spotify)

The title song, 2093, dives into themes of drug abuse, narcissism, and a disillusioned futuristic mindset. Yeat is, once again, found comparing himself to God while simultaenousely expressing his love for lean (a liquid drug consisting of a mixture of Codiene and Soda)

Notable lines from his chorus include:

"(I live in) 2093 / (I live in) 2093 / I live 2090-free"

Stand On It (Feat. Future)

(Production Credits: GeoGotBands)

Track 18 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Stand On It is a dynamic collaboration between Yeat and Future, that finds both artists flexing on haters and critics by highlighting their wealth and success.

There are multiple callouts throughout the song, with Yeat referencing his and Drake's relationship and Future addressing his negative influence on young rappers. Notable lines from Future's verse include:

"They say it's my fault if you fall out on the codeine (Ayy) / I'm just a rich-a*s junkie, I might OD."

Familia

(Production Credits: BNYX, dulio and Farsight)

Track 19 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Familia helps listeners understand Yeat better as an artist by highlighting themes of his inner circle connections, loyalty, drug abuse, power, and success.

The song finds Yeat using the term "la familia," while referencing the amount of wealth he plans to accumulate over his career, notable in lines like:

"Million for million, building for building / Billion for billion, la familia ain't feeling ya."

Mr. Inbetweenit

(Production Credits: 730hahah and omgzanoza)

Track 20 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Mr. Inbetweenit draws listeners in with orchestric synthesizers building up to Yeat's chorus where he talks about standing strong for his peers, whom he refers to as "Blood".

His second verse is interesting as it finds the rapper reflecting on him getting into music in an attempt to right his wrongs, best evidenced in lines like:

"Gotta right all my wrongs, uh, gotta put it in a song / Gotta send it to the moon, gotta put it on the moon / Gotta take the f*ckin' room, loudest in the f*ckin' room."

Psychocainë

(Production Credits: dulio, Who.Ice, and Oj2milly)

Track 21 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Psychocainë is a track that's extremely vapid but Yeat's interesting vocal performances keep listeners engaged. However, it is futile to try and look for deeper meanings in this song.

With a repetitive verse and monotone chorus, the vocal performance blends into the hard-hitting production in an attempt to make up for his flawed lyricism. One of the more confusing lines in the song is:

"Tell me that you f*ckin' God, I tell ya' lies / I'm the only one of them, that's no despise."

Run Thëy Mouth

(Production Credits: Who.Ice and GeoGotBands)

Track 22 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Run Thëy Mouth's thick bass and fast tempo create an atmosphere well-suited for a song that finds Yeat taking multiple shots at the people close to him, his critics, and the entire industry.

One of the notable metaphors in this song is when Yeat refers to Hollywood as "Follywood," implying that most of the industry is only rich and famous because they're all fake. Some notable bars from the song were:

"I go up in every season, even in the fall / I won't talk about 'em, I just cut 'em off / But they love to talk about me, love to run they mouth / Yeah, you love to run your mouth, but you ain't said sh*t."

If We Being Rëal

(Production Credits: Synthetic, Radiate, Fendii, LRBG, Perdu, and Dreamr)

Track 23 of the album (Image via Spotify)

On If We Being Rëal, Yeat draws listeners in by diving into themes of drug abuse and self-isolation. The song highlights how the rapper cut out a lot of the excess in his life since they no longer gave him the highs he was once chasing.

Some of the notable lines from this song were:

"I had to cut the pill off, yeah / But if we bein' real though, yeah / Nah, I don't never feel nothin."

1093

(Production Credits: Rex Kudo and Benny Bock)

Track 24 of the album (Image via Spotify)

The final song, 1093, is a surprisingly calmer track compared to the rest of his album. 1093 incorporates multiple variants of warm synths in its production, which complements Yeat's electric auto-tuned vocal performance.

A lot of Yeat's lyricism emphasizes his disillusioned fantasies and manages to add depth to his artistic vision for the album, best evidenced in lines like:

"Ask an alien to show me the way / And I'm not even from this Earth, I can't stay / Yeah, I wish I could stay / I wish I could stay."

Although Yeat's lyricism is easily critisized, credit is to be given for his ability to make his music sound as visceral as it is.

The production and vocal performances on 2093 (P2) allow listeners to completely unplug from their surroundings and immerse themselves in a mix of weird, but original trap-rage music.