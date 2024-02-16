Bryson Tiller releases new song and music video for 'Whatever She Wants' 

Bryson Tiller released a new song, accompanied by a music video, titled "Whatever She Wants."

The song, released on all streaming platforms on Thursday, February 13, highlights the rapper's wealth and his ability to spoil his partner with the greatest luxuries life has to offer.

The music video's explicit direction adds visual themes that complement the song's lyrics and the idea of Bryson wanting to provide the best for his partner.

Bryson announced the song on his social media, as a part of his "Tiller Tuesdays: Slum Edition" releases. Although the song isn't new for devoted Bryson Tiller fans, as he did previously tease this single on his SoundCloud, the slight modifications to the vocal production have amplified the "feel good" nature of the record.

"Whatever She Wants" comes one month before Bryson's world tour, which will find the rapper performing in Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and more.

The song was distributed to all DSPs (Digital Steaming Platforms), via RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Bryson Tiller goes R&B in his latest record 'Whatever She Wants'

Disclaimer: The single is rated explicit, viewers' discretion is advised.

A screenshot from Bryson Tiller's 'Whatever She Wants' music video (Image via YouTube/@BrysonTiller)

Bryson Tiller, throughout his career, has adopted rapper and singer personas by performing over a variety of beats but "Whatever She Wants" finds him adopting the role of an R&B singer.

Thematically, the song revolves around Bryson's willingness to take care of the woman he's involved in a relationship with. The chorus emphasizes his desire to provide for her as he sings:

"I'ma take her bougie a** to Rodeo and then let her pick up whatever she want / CC, Gucci, hit Bottega, whatever she want"

A screenshot from Bryson Tiller's 'Whatever She Wants' music video (Image via YouTube/@BrysonTiller)

His first verse recounts the story of how his relationship with this un-named woman began, with them connecting over his DMs.

He explains how the relationship reaches its climax when they get into a fight over "nothing" which he breaks down at the end of his verse:

"Then she got to trippin' over nothin' yet again / Got a ni**a feelin' like a sucker yet again / Close off my emotion then I rush to let her in"

A screenshot from Bryson Tiller's 'Whatever She Wants' music video (Image via YouTube/@BrysonTiller)

The chorus repeats once more before Bryson moves into the bridge of the song before opening his second verse.

He explains how it doesn't matter why they fought because he will continue to shower her with Porsches to iced-out watches. The music video hilariously showcases Bryson walking with a woman after they finished shopping, with him carrying all of her bags.

You can check out Bryson Tiller's new music video for the song here:

SoundCloud 'Whatever She Wants' update, interview with Complex, and more

"Whatever She Wants" was initially released on SoundCloud in November, last year, as the second single from Bryson Tiller's Slum Tiller: Volume 2 mixtape, which garnered nearly six million listens.

He later posted a TikTok with the song in January this year, which made the song increasingly viral. A month later, due to popular demand, Bryson decided to officially release "Whatever She Wants."

Expand Tweet

The only change that appears to have been made to the version released on DSPs was the addition of his second verse, which replaced a beat switch that ended the song on his SoundCloud release.

During an interview with Complex magazine when Bryson Tiller was asked about his inspiration for the song and how it would reflect on his upcoming album, the rapper said:

“The direction of this song and video was inspired by late nights at strip clubs in Miami. I was never a fan of strip clubs but after getting to know a few dancers I really wanted to create something that they could either get ready to, or dance to."

He went on to comment on how the song is not a reflection of what fans will hear on his next album. Bryson stated that the new record is from his mixtape series Slum Tiller, which was inspired by Detroit music.

Bryson's world tour, which commences this March, will see him performing a lot of the songs from his Slum Tiller: Vol 3 and Tiller Tuesdays mixtapes. The following are the confirmed dates for Bryson Tiller's world tour:

March 22 - Sydney, Australia

March 23 - Gold Coast, Australia

March 28 - Auckland, New Zealand

March 29 - Melbourne, Australia

March 31 - Perth, Australia

April 08 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

April 09 - Dublin, Ireland

April 12 - Manchester, United Kingdom

April 13 - Birmingham, United Kingdom

April 14 - Bristol, United Kingdom

April 16 - London, United Kingdom

April 20 - Paris, France

April 22 - Antwerp, Belgium

April 24 - Tilberg, Netherlands

April 25 - Cologne, Germany

April 26 - Berlin, Germany

April 28 - Hamburg, Germany

April 29 - Copenhagen, Denmark

May 01 - Oslo, Norway

May 02 - Stockholm, Sweden

May 04 - Paris, France (New addition as per Ticketmaster)

May 06 - Amsterdam, Netherlands (New addition as per Ticketmaster)

May 07 - Birmingham, United Kingdom (New addition as per Ticketmaster)

May 08 - Birmingham, United Kingdom (New addition as per Ticketmaster)

Although a lot of the tickets are sold out, interested fans can visit Ticketmaster's official website to grab the re-sale tickets for Bryson Tiller's world tour.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE