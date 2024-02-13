"I have some things planned": Katy Perry hints at new music and world tour

Katy Perry hinted at dropping new music this year during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, last night.

The Dark Horse popstar and Kimmel discussed various topics, including how long she plans on being a judge on American Idol. When Kimmel asked how long she would stay on the show, Perry replied,

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Jimmy proceeds to ask what her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, felt about her leaving the show, to which Perry says that they know that she has "some things planned for this year" and added that she is set to perform at the “Rock in Rio” festival in June.

Katy Perry further clarified that her co-judges knew she'd been busy since she'd been working in the studio for a while. The pop star also hinted at the possibility of new music this year.

"They know I have some things planned for this year...It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies."

Netizens were quick to take notice of the hints Katy was dropping about her new music and possible world tour, leading many of her fans to X to highlight their excitement over the popstar's latest interview with Kimmel.

"KATY PERRY IS COMING": Fans take over X as Katy Perry hints at new music and world tour

Many fans were found expressing their anticipation through tweets posted on X about Katy Perry's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live as well as the hints she dropped regarding the music she's been working on. One user seemed extremely excited, highlighting how it won't be long before Katy releases new music.

More reactions followed from fans showing love for Katy's career and the support they have for her music. Most of the reactions seemed to highlight how long it's been since Katy Perry released music, which led to their increasing anticipation.

Several fans were seen debating over Katy Perry's statement hinting at a female-dominated pop year in 2024. One user claimed that her reference to "Pop Girlies" could include multiple artists like Ariana Grande, Sia, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and more.

Some supporters on X were seen highlighting their excitement over a potential Katy Perry world tour since the artist mentioned she wanted to spend time making music and "see the world."

One user seemed to address Katy directly by stating that this would be the perfect time to capitalize on a world tour given the increasing ticket prices and since almost all artists are releasing music.

Katy Perry's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live seems to have sparked quite a bit of excitement among her fans, given her hints of new music and a possible world tour.

With her departure from American Idol after the new season, which airs this Sunday, February 18, fans are eagerly anticipating what the popstar will have in store for them in 2024.

