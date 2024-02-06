How to get tickets to Adele in Munich 2024 final shows? Presale, dates, location, & all you need to know

Adele took to social media on January 31 to announce she'll be performing multiple shows in Munich, Germany, this August. The artist confirmed the summer event would be held in an open-air venue specially designed for the concert, hosting 80,000 fans at "Messe München."

The singer initially confirmed she would perform only four shows on the tour, but due to increasing demand from her European fans, the artist decided to double the number of shows to eight. On February 6, Adele surprised her fans again by extending her tour with two additional dates (August 30 and August 31), referring to them as the "final" dates of the event.

The following list is the confirmed dates for Adele's upcoming Munich tour:

Friday - August 2, 2024

Saturday - August 3, 2024

Friday - August 9, 2024

Saturday - August 10, 2024

Wednesday - August 14, 2024

Friday - August 16, 2024

Friday - August 23, 2024

Saturday - August 24, 2024

Friday - August 30, 2024

Saturday - August 31, 2024

Pre-sale ticket registration for the event has closed, but fans can still purchase tickets during the General Public Pre-sale, scheduled for February 9 at 10 am CET.

Everything we know about Adele's Munich tour

On January 31, Ticketmaster released a promo for the Munich tour, featuring footage from the artist's recent Las Vegas performances, with the caption:

"JUST ANNOUNCED! Adele has just announced brand new 2024 dates for shows in Munich, Germany! These will be Adele’s only European shows in 2024."

According to her website, an open pre-sale registration was held where interested concertgoers had to register before receiving a link to purchase tickets. The pre-sale for Adele's show begins today (February 7) at 10 am CET, with her website issuing an official disclaimer to all fans stating:

"Registration does not guarantee a ticket."

Fans who managed to register for the sale through her website will receive a link to purchase tickets at these time slots:

February 7 - 10 am CET (For shows on August 2, 3, 9, and 10)

February 7 - 2 pm CET (For shows on August 14, 16, 23, and 24), and

February 7 - 6 pm CET (For shows on August 30 and 31)

Fans who couldn't register for the pre-sale on her official website will have a chance to snag tickets on Ticketmaster's website later this week. The event hosting company has organized a General Public pre-sale this Friday (February 9) at 10 am CET.

Regarding their event, the company confirmed all fans will be given a chance to pick up tickets for the tour, stating:

"No registration required"

Ticket prices for the tour are yet to be revealed, but going by her recent Las Vegas residency, fans could expect to pay anything between £102 - £795 (€120 - €895).

Why did Adele agree to the Munich Tour? Her official statements and more

Adele shared a message with her fans on January 31, explaining the events that led to her decision to perform in Munich this year. She highlighted her satisfaction with performing two concerts in London and Las Vegas as part of why she was taken aback when the opportunity to perform in Munich was presented to her.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows, I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans," her caption read.

She mentioned how the idea of performing in the middle of Europe enticed her into agreeing to the Munich Tour.

She ended her statement by recalling how she hadn't performed in Europe for years and couldn't think of a better way of spending her summer, referring to the experience as "exciting." She also highlighted how performing in Europe would bring her closer to her home in England, showcasing her excitement over the tour.

As fans gear up for the Munich tour, the Grammy-winning artist will continue her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum (Caeser's Palace). In October 2023, she announced that the final extension of her Vegas residency would run until June 15, 2024.

Adele's show in Munich marks her return to Europe after over eight years. She last performed on the Continent back in 2016.