Drake postpones his upcoming It's All a Blur 2024 tour with J. Cole: Rescheduled dates & more

In a surprising turn of events, Drake has decided to make some major changes to his highly anticipated "It's All a Blur - Big As The What?" Tour with J. Cole. The Grammy-winning artist announced the alteration of his tour dates on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The tour is a follow-up to his 2023 "It's All a Blur" tour, where he shared the stage with 21 Savage, performing singles from their hit album Her Loss. This time around, J. Cole will accompany him on almost all dates, which sets the stage for an electrifying event.

With a lineup of diverse venues, the tour promises to bring Drake and J. Cole to cities across North America, including Tampa, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, and more.

The rescheduling comes just a month after Drake concluded his tour with 21 Savage. Last October, Drake dropped his latest album For All the Dogs, which soared to the top of the charts giving him his 13th No. 1 album.

The tour will now commence on February 2 in Tampa, stretching through April 16, comprising 22 stops. Tickets for the event can be purchased from Ticketmaster's official website.

Official rescheduled tour dates for Drake's It's All a Blur 2024 tour with J. Cole

Ticketmaster's Official website showcasing the new Drake tour dates (Image via Ticketmaster's Official Website)

These are the rescheduled dates for the "It's All a Blur - Big As The What?" tour currently displayed on Ticketmaster's website:

February 2 – Held at Amalie Arena, Tampa (Florida)

February 4 – Held at Amalie Arena, Tampa (Florida)

February 7 – Held at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville (Tennessee)

February 8 – Held at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville (Tennessee)

February 12 – Held at Enterprise Arena, St. Louis (Missouri)

February 13 – Held at Enterprise Arena, St. Louis (Missouri)

February 16 – Held at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania)

February 17 – Held at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania)

February 20 – Held at Schottenstein Center, Columbus (Ohio)

February 21 – Held at Schottenstein Center, Columbus (Ohio)

February 24 – Held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland (Ohio)

February 25 – Held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland (Ohio)

February 27 – Held at KeyBank Center, Buffalo (New York)

February 28 – Held at KeyBank Center, Buffalo (New York)

March 2 – Held at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City (Missouri)

March 3 – Held at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City (Missouri)

March 5 – Held at FedEx Forum, Memphis (Tennessee)

March 6 – Held at Smoothie King Center, New Orleans (Louisiana)

March 7 – Held at Smoothie King Center, New Orleans (Louisiana)

March 10 – Held at Rupp Arena, Lexington (Kentucky)

March 14 – Held at Frost Bank Center, San Antonio (Texas)

March 15 – Held at Frost Bank Center, San Antonio (Texas)

March 18 – Held at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City (Oklahoma)

March 19 – Held at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City (Oklahoma)

April 15 – Held at Ball Arena, Denver (Colorado)

April 16 – Held at Ball Arena, Denver (Colorado)

Reportedly, J Cole will not be making an appearance at the following six venues:

March 23 – Held at Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise (Florida)

March 24 – Held at Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise (Florida)

March 27 – Held at Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Birmingham (Alabama)

April 4 – Held at UBS Arena, Belmont Park (New York)

April 5 – Held at UBS Arena, Belmont Park (New York)

April 8 – Held at FedEx Forum, Memphis (Tennessee)

Everything you need to know about Drake's upcoming tour

Champagne Papi is gearing up for the "It's All a Blur - Big As The What?" concerts, but this time, he's bringing along J Cole for a tour that will take the rappers across North America, starting next month.

Drake's 2023 "It's All A Blur" tour witnessed numerous arena performances alongside 21 Savage. One notable instance was when the tour reached Montreal and Drake brought out J. Cole, instead of 21 Savage, performing hit tracks like Middle Child, A Lot, and more.

In November last year, Drake unveiled the second iteration of the "It's All A Blur," with the title now including "Big As The What?". The tour was named after a line from the chart-topping Drake x Cole collaboration, First Person Shooter, which was featured on his recent album For All The Dogs.

The album was released in October while Drake was still on tour and did exceedingly well, making over 400,000 equivalent 'Album' unit sales. He followed up with a Deluxe edition of the album, including six additional tracks featuring J Cole on the song Evil Ways.

After releasing the album's deluxe version in November, Drake publicly announced J. Cole as his supporting performer on his upcoming tour. Although Drake initially planned to begin touring this month (January), "It's All a Blur - Big As The What?" has officially been postponed.

The tour's postponement was announced through Ticketmaster, revealing a shift in the start date from January 18 in Denver to February 2 in Tampa Bay.

The Denver dates, originally slated for January, have been rescheduled to April 15 and 16, 2024.

Ticket prices for the "It's All a Blur - Big As The What?" tour available on Ticketmaster's Official Website (Image via Ticketmaster website)

The prices for single general admission (GA) tickets range from $200 to over $435. Those still looking to cop a ticket for the upcoming tour can visit Ticketmaster's official website for more details.