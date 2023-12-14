Drake's video shooting basketball alone leaves fans unimpressed: 'He should work on his stamina in bed'

One of the biggest fans of basketball and the NBA is hip-hop sensation Aubrey Graham, who goes by Drake. The Canadian rapper has expressed his love for the game countless times, and he's also shown his skills in certain situations. Recently, a video of himself making shots alone was posted on X, and fans took their chance to review his skills.

Graham took some layups and one-legged fadeaway shots, which most went inside impressively well. Take a look at how the rapper shot the basketball by himself.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upon seeing this, fans gave their feedback on how the rapper shoots. Here are some of the best reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The artist behind the hit song "Hotline Bling" has been part of the Toronto Raptors since 2013 as their global ambassador. With his access, he could learn a few tricks from the players and possibly improve his skills on the court.

You might also be interested in reading this: "It's a regular season win": Drake jokingly tries to downplay Toronto Raptors' monumental win over streaking Suns

Drake showed support to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Toronto

The hitmaker has shown love and support to stars around the league. This season, the Phoenix Suns visited Toronto to play against the Raptors. During the game, Drake was spotted watching the game and hugging Devin Booker before the game started.

Expand Tweet

Booker is close to the musician and has also been given a shoutout in his recent album, "For All The Dogs." In the song, Daylight, the 37-year-old rapper referenced the Suns All-Star guard:

"I’m geekin’ hard, don’t know what to take. Don’t know what I took. My doggy got booked for actin’ like Book. He shot ’em in."

In his recent tour, "It's All A Blur," the rapper stopped over at Phoenix and hinted at potentially moving to the city. His reason was because he wants to watch the three-time All-Star, who attended his show, play basketball.

Also read: "Drake curse is back": Suns fans in shambles as Devin Booker injures himself in streak-ending loss vs Raptors

Drake calls Payton Pritchard a scammer

On Nov. 17, the Boston Celtics visited Toronto to play the Raptors for their In-Season Tournament game. The rapper joined the team's broadcast and threw a hilarious jab at Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

"I feel like I'm in a time lapse right now," Drake said. "First of all, this guy's not (former Raptors coach) Nick Nurse. I haven't been here in a while. I don't know where we're at. The court is a completely different color. Payton Pritchard's out there looking like a crypto scammer. This is crazy. What's going on, boys?"

The crew laughed hysterically at what the rapper said about the NBA guard. However, Pritchard and the Celtics won 108-105 against the Raptors.