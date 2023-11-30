"Drake curse is back": Suns fans in shambles as Devin Booker injures himself in streak-ending loss vs Raptors

Devin Booker had his worst game of the season on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors in Canada. The Phoenix Suns' seven-game winning streak was snapped with Drake in attendance. Suns fans are in shambles after he suffered a right ankle injury.

In the video below, Booker can be seen limping after stepping on Dennis Schroder's ankle in the third quarter. He played through the injury but only finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

He shot just 2-for-12 from the field, which is among the worst performances of his career.

Devin Booker was not ruled out for the rest of the game, but the Phoenix Suns are expected to give an update about his injury. The Suns won't be back in action until Friday, so it's safe to assume that Booker will at least be questionable, as the injury happened to the same right foot that had kept him out earlier this season.

Suns fans cannot believe their luck with injuries this season. Booker has missed some time due to a right foot injury at the start of the campaign, while Bradley Beal has only played three games because of a back injury.

With Drake in attendance, his hometown team Toronto Raptors got the 112-105 win to end Phoenix's seven-game winning streak. However, one Suns fan blamed the Grammy Award-winning artist for causing the injury to Booker:

"Drake curse is back."

One fan is optimistic about the injury and the team's performance:

"The loss is pretty irrelevant. The Suns are coming off 7-straight wins, and just weren’t the team they usually are tonight. It happens. What matters is Devin Booker being OK."

One fan is more concerned about his parlay than Booker's well-being:

"Bro, Devin booker just stay out for injury so my bet could void bro."

Here are the other reactions to Booker's injury against the Raptors:

Devin Booker named NBA Player of the Week

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week by the NBA. The Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero took the same honors for the Eastern Conference.

Booker averaged 30.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists in Week 5 to help the Suns earn a perfect 4-0 record. He had his best game against the Memphis Grizzlies when he dropped 40 points on 71.4% shooting from the field.

It was the eighth Player of the Week honor of his career, which is a franchise record.

