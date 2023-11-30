“Anyone but Klay”: Warriors fans voice mixed opinions as team is reportedly open to extending Chris Paul 

The Golden State Warriors shocked the world when they traded for Chris Paul in the offseason. Paul has played well for the Warriors this season despite the team's mixed results. With rumors of Golden State extending Paul's contract, Warriors fans are divided about the situation due to Klay Thompson.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors are open to signing Paul to an extension. CP3 has a non-guaranteed salary for next season, so he's eligible to sign a new deal. It's a complicated one, as Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are also eligible for their rookie extensions.

Thompson also complicates things, as he's also playing for a new contract. He's in the final year of his deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. However, with the way he has been struggling, the Warriors might not be keen to give him the amount of money he wants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Golden State Warriors fans don't know how to react to the possibility of bringing back Chris Paul, who's averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals this season. Paul is no longer the player he used to be, so his contract will surely be discounted.

Meanwhile, some Warriors supporters are worried that bringing back Paul could mean the end of Klay Thompson's tenure with the team. One fan cannot believe that Paul might get an extension and not Thompson:

"They giving contracts out to anyone but Klay."

Expand Tweet

One fan predicts a ringless next few years for Golden State:

"They ain't winning a ring no time soon."

Expand Tweet

One Warriors fan prefers going after Pascal Siakam at the trade deadline:

"Warriors need to get Siakam, man. Curry and Siakam would be nice."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions and memes about Chris Paul's possible contract extension:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Josh Hart reveals $15,650 item he covets as Knicks inch closer to $500,000 NBA-In Season Tournament prize money with quarterfinal berth

Chris Paul dealing with lower left leg injury

Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul is known for being injury-prone but has been relatively healthy for the Golden State Warriors until Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Paul left in the first quarter after suffering a lower leg injury.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Paul is suffering from a lower leg nerve contusion and is considered day-to-day. He has been ruled out for Thursday's game against his former team, the LA Clippers.

The Warriors are expected to provide a timeline for Paul's return on Thursday. If Paul misses some time, coach Steve Kerr is expected to use Cory Joseph and Brandin Podziemski to replace his minutes.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Bucks lucky Jimmy was out" - NBA fans mock Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. for nearly losing to short-handed Heat