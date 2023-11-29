"Bucks lucky Jimmy was out": NBA fans mock Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. for nearly losing to short-handed Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks barely got the win in their final group stage game of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Bucks escaped a tough matchup against a short-handed Miami Heat team missing Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. NBA fans mocked Giannis and the Bucks on social media for the near escape.

The Bucks clinched the top spot in East Group B, as well as the East bracket, of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament after their 131-124 win over the Heat. "The Greek Freak" led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Damian Lillard added 32 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

Milwaukee is scheduled to face the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals. The Knicks clinched the lone East wildcard spot after registering a better points differential than the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

NBA fans on social media were not impressed by the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Miami Heat.

Coach Erik Spoelstra did not have Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, who were nursing injuries. It was the Bucks' second win over the Heat this season, but Bam Adebayo was absent from their first matchup on Oct. 30.

One fan laughed at Giannis Antetokounmpo and company for barely escaping South Beach with a win:

"Bucks lucky Jimmy was out lmao."

One fan is not convinced by the Bucks' recent surge in the standings:

"Another win that wasn't convincing."

One Miami Heat fan blamed the referees for the loss:

"The Heat had the Bucks fighting for their lives and needing the refs to beat a Heat team without Butler or Herro. Yeah, I ain't worried."

Another Heat fan was impressed by his team's performance and made a bold prediction:

"Heat in 6 if we meet in the playoffs."

One Bucks fan looked at the bright side:

"The Bucks are getting a ton of experience playing close games late."

Giannis Antetokounmpo feeling more confident as season progresses

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent a warning to the NBA after the Milwaukee Bucks showed more signs of improvement after a rough start to the season.

Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are starting to click together under coach Adrian Griffin.

"We're going to figure out ways to play with one another," Antetokounmpo said last Sunday.

"Be more effective, be more efficient with one another, know one another's spots. We are getting to that point. ... The moment we are clicking on a higher level, it's going to become even more scary as we move forward."

