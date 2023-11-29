"About to run for President": Mark Cuban selling majority stake in Mavericks after announcing Shark Tank exit leaves NBA fans stunned

Mark Cuban is reportedly selling a majority stake in his beloved Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson Family. The shocking news came after Cuban shared on the "All The Smoke" podcast that he will also be leaving "Shark Tank" at the end of its 16th season. NBA fans are completely stunned by the billionaire's unexpected decision.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cuban will sell a majority stake worth around $3.5 billion. He will remain a minority owner and will still be in full control of the Mavericks' basketball operation. It's a rare setup in the NBA, as most majority owners have the final say on how their team operates business.

Cuban bought the Mavericks for $285 million from H. Ross Perot Jr. in 2000. He turned the team into a contender immediately, building around Dirk Nowitzki, who delivered a championship in 2011.

NBA fans on social media were shocked to learn that Mark Cuban sold a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks and will leave "Shark Tank." One fan speculated, possibly as a joke, that Cuban might be running for president next year:

"Mark about to run for President."

One fan is speculating about Cuban planning something huge:

"Mark Cuban off Shark Tank and sells the Mavericks… He about to do something big."

One fan is worried if the billionaire is all right after a couple of shocking decisions:

"He leavin' Shark Tank, sellin' the Mavs, is bro good?"

Another fan is jokingly blaming Kyrie Irving:

"Bro's already sick of Kyrie."

One fan is speculating that Cuban is anticipating a market crash like the one that happened in the 1990s:

"The last time he sold everything was right before the dot.com bust. This isn't a good sign for anyone."

Why is Mark Cuban leaving 'Shark Tank' at the end of Season 16?

Mark Cuban offered an explanation to Inc.com on why he's leaving "Shark Tank" after its 16th season.

Cuban explained that his kids are getting older and would likely leave his side in a few years. He wants to spend some quality time with his family.

"I have three kids, 14, 17, and 20," Cuban wrote. "They are getting close to that age when they will be on their own. I want to try to have my summers to spend family time with them before they want to talk to me even less than they do today."

Cuban will also get the luxury of running the Dallas Mavericks without the stress of worrying about finances and other business-related work. It's a dream scenario for any sports owner who's as passionate as the 65-year-old businessman.

