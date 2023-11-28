"Come look at Santa Kuz": Winnie Harlow dotes on boyfirend Kyle Kuzma's generous $60,000 gesture

Fashion model Winnie Harlow is proud of her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma, who made a generous $60,000 gesture toward his hometown of Flint, Michigan. Kuzma and his family foundation donated clothes to the Genesee County Jail. He will also help female inmates get reintegrated into society with help from I.G.N.I.T.E and R.I.S.E programs.

Harlow was in full support on Sunday when Kuzma returned to his hometown as the Washington Wizards were ready to face the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. She shared a post of the Wizards star during his foundation's event in her Instagram stories:

"Come look at Santa Kuz," Harlow wrote.

Winnie Harlow shared this on her Instagram stories.

Kyle Kuzma got emotional speaking about his new project to help female inmates at the Genesee County Jail in an exclusive interview with People Magazine. Kuzma wants to help these people get reintegrated into society by giving them a second chance in life.

Through his foundation, he donated $60,000 worth of clothes, as well as helping improve living conditions once released:

"A lot of times, these women have been abused, have been down pretty rough paths in their lives, and no one's ever probably told them they did a good job or that they're valuable, and for them to be here, that's giving hope," Kuzma said.

He added:

"For us and our foundation just to be around the female inmates was very touching for us. Even to be a small part of it and seeing the impact of what the program meant to their growth and self-development was unbelievable."

Kyle Kuzma helps Wizards get win over Pistons in homecoming

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards and Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons

Kyle Kuzma was the star in the Washington Wizards' 126-107 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Kuzma led the way with a game-high 32 points plus 12 rebounds and eight assists. He went 10-for-23 from the field but was 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.

With their victory in Detroit, the Wizards snapped their nine-game losing streak and improved to 3-14 for the season. They also sent the lowly Pistons to their 14th consecutive loss and are two defeats away from being winless for November.

Kuzma was born and raised in Flint, Michigan and played the first three years of high school basketball in the state. He moved to Philadelphia for his senior season at the famed Rise Academy. He played three years in Utah before the LA Lakers drafted him at No. 27 in 2017.

