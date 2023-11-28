"Day 1": Vanessa Bryant reminisces about first meeting with Kobe Bryant on 24th anniversary

Kobe Bryant was married to Vanessa Bryant from 2001 until his untimely death back in 2020. The couple first met in November 1999 and Vanessa celebrated their first meeting 24 years ago with a throwback photo on Instagram. They got engaged six months after meeting each other and were married on April 18, 2001.

In a post on her Instagram account, Vannesa shared a photo of herself with Kobe on the day they met. The two looked great together and it might have been love at first sight. Based on her captions, Kobe and Vanessa became a couple on Nov. 27, 1999.

"24 years ago…. Day 1. #1999 👑❤️ 11/27/99," Vanessa wrote.

After six months of dating, Kobe Bryant proposed to Vanessa Bryant and the couple became engaged. Kobe's parents were against the relationship, but they didn't stop them from getting married on April 18, 2001 in a private wedding ceremony in Dana Point, California.

The couple had four daughters together – Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Gianna or Gigi was with Kobe when they perished with seven other people in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

Kobe and Vanessa's marriage endured a lot of troubles throughout the 2000s. The LA Lakers legend's trial for sexual assault back in 2003 put a strain on their marriage, but she still supported him throughout the ordeal.

Vanessa filed for divorce in 2011 and their marriage appeared to be over. The couple reconciled 13 months later and she had Bianka in 2016. She gave birth to Capri in June 2019, with Kobe passing away seven months later.

Kobe Bryant's secret to his marriage to Vanessa

A few days before his death, Kobe Bryant shared the secret to his marriage to Vanessa Bryant in an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Kobe explained that it was all about commitment and the drive to succeed like an old couple. It was about his relationship, but Kobe's legendary competitiveness still showed up.

"We've seen couples that have been, like, 85 years old and you look and you're like, 'Oh man, such an old, sweet couple,'" Kobe said. "And I'd go talk to them because I wanna know. ... One time a guy goes, 'Yeah, it's great, but she just kicked me out of the bed last night, I was sleeping on the couch last two nights.'"

