"Flops and foul baits": Lakers fans spiteful in defeat as LeBron James and Co. get smacked vs 76ers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers lost big to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Lakers fans were upset about the defeat because the team imploded in the fourth quarter. The Sixers took over the final period to get the 138-94 win.

James was limited to just 18 points and five assists, while Anthony Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Lakers were completely outmatched against the 76ers, who built up a 13-point lead after the first quarter.

Joel Embiid dropped a triple-double, while Tyrese Maxey scored a team-high 31 points. The Sixers eventually took over the game in the fourth quarter by outscoring the visiting Lakers 40-14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers fans on social media lost it after an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 44-point deficit is the fourth-worst loss in team history and the most lopsided defeat in the career of LeBron James. Some were angry at their own team, while others took a shot at the Sixers.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on social media:

"Flops and foul baits. The Sixers don't play basketball."

Expand Tweet

"2nd round exits we don't care."

Expand Tweet

"Trade Reaves, DLo, Prince … for Caruso and LaVine ASAP. They trash."

Expand Tweet

"Keep it up, Darvin Ham. You're doing great bud."

Expand Tweet

"Damn got them cheeks clapped tonight."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "You want me to bench me?" - Klay Thompson issues fiery response to reporter about Warriors starters' struggles

LeBron James made history again on Monday night

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James continues to make history in his 21st NBA season. James recently became the first player in history to score 39,000 points. He set another record on Monday night, breaking a record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"The King" now owns the record for most minutes played in NBA history, with more than 66,300 minutes. He's now the leader in minutes played in both the regular season and the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

James will turn 39 next month but continues to play at a high level. He's averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. He's shooting 56.3% from the field, which is the third-best mark of his career.

However, the LA Lakers are still relying on him too much, which would not be the ideal scenario for coach Darvin Ham. If James plays too many minutes in the regular season, he could be more prone to injuries. He will also likely be gassed out at the start of the postseason.

Also Read: LeBron James had only 2 Michael Jordan posters growing up, including 76ers' icon's filthy crossover