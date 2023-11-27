LeBron James has been open about idolizing Michael Jordan when he was growing up. Jordan is the reason why James wore the No. 23 for most of his career. However, it seems like "The King" only had two posters of MJ while growing up, and it's not even a solo poster.

An X account with the username @ProvideContext shared an image of the LA Lakers superstar in his bedroom growing up. The room was full of James' sports heroes from sports like basketball, football, boxing and baseball.

If you look closely at the image, the four-time NBA champion only had two posters of Jordan in his bedroom. The first one was on the ceiling, and it was the infamous Allen Iverson crossover on the Chicago Bulls legend. The other one was a poster of MJ with Kobe Bryant.

Other basketball stars on LeBron James' bedroom wall include Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Larry Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Penny Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neal, Walt Frazier and Reggie Miller.

James also had posters of boxing icon Mike Tyson, baseball legend Barry Bonds and NFL stars like Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders and Jerry Rice.

Apart from Michael Jordan, another glaring absence on James' wall of posters was Ken Griffey Jr. "The King" is a huge fan of Griffey and even wants to do the same thing he and his father did from 1990 to 1991. He wants to play with his son Bronny James, something the Griffeys did in baseball.

LeBron James wore No. 23 because of Michael Jordan

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

It's no secret that LeBron James idolized Michael Jordan growing up, and that was the main reason he used his famous No. 23 jersey. James further explained why he wore the number as a homage to the six-time NBA champion, during a 2019 interview with "The Crossover."

"So when I started playing basketball, I was like, 'Oh man, that two-three looks good. I wanna be able to fly like him,'" James said.

"I wanna be able to shoot like him. I wanna be able to dunk on somebody like him. I wanna be able to stick out my tongue like him in the air and yell in somebody's face like MJ."

James has also been open about his chase of Jordan's ghost and moniker as the greatest ever. Some fans still believe MJ is the GOAT while there are others who place "The King" atop their greatest list.

