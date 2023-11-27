What happened to Jeremy Sochan? Closer look at Spurs point guard's injury vs Nuggets

Jeremy Sochan has been the starting point guard for the San Antonio Spurs this season. Sochan is playing well in his new position, but he suffered an injury in the Spurs' game against the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Monday night. So what happened to Jeremy Sochan?

The Spurs announced at the start of the second half that Sochan was out for the rest of the game due to a sore left knee. He played 17 minutes until he exited the game late in the second quarter.

The severity of Sochan's injury remains unclear until some tests are done on his knee. The Spurs' next game is on Thursday, so the second-year player has four days to possibly recuperate from the injury. He finished the game with four points, two rebounds and three assists.

Jeremy Sochan has played in every game for the San Antonio Spurs this season, so this is the first time he had an injury. Sochan is averaging 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

However, the Spurs have the worst record in the Western Conference with Sochan at the point. Some Spurs fans are very critical of the decision to make Sochan the team's primary point guard. They believe that he's not doing a great job of making Victor Wembanyama the center of the team's offense.

In his absence to start the second half, Tre Jones will get his minutes against the Denver Nuggets. If Sochan misses some time, Jones will also likely take over the starting point guard position with Devonte' Graham as his backup.

Is the Jeremy Sochan experiment working?

Jeremy Sochan against the LA Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs shocked some people when they named Jeremy Sochan as the team's starting point guard this season. Sochan has never played point guard until the preseason when head coach Gregg Popovich made the decision to put him there.

But has the Sochan at PG worked for the Spurs? It's hard to tell since they are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings and Sochan is not doing a great job in finding Victor Wembanyama on offense.

Jesus Gomez of Pounding the Rock thought that Sochan was not good in the pick-and-roll and the Spurs should focus on developing other areas of his game. Morten Stig Johnson of Sports Illustrated, on the other hand, wants the Spurs to end the experiment as soon as possible for the sake of Wembanyama.

