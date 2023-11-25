"Energy and effort": 6-foot-2 Gary Payton II reacts to being smallest to block 7-foot-6 Victor Wembanyama

Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors did the unthinkable on Friday night in their 118-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Payton was able to block Victor Wembanyama's shot despite the height disparity between them. The Warriors guard credited his energy and effort for the block on the 7-foot-6 prospect.

In his postgame press conference, Payton learned that he was one of only five players to have blocked Wembanyama this season. He was also the smallest among the five players at just 6-foot-2. It was all about the effort to get back on defense and prevent an easy two points.

"Just energy and effort, you know?" Payton said. "Trying to get back, make plays, get us out, get a spark, get us going. After that, we kinda turned up the defensive intensity and got us getting stops, go out and run and do what we do on the offensive end."

Gary Payton II roughly played just 19 minutes of action since he's just coming back from a sprained left ankle. Payton provided a spark on the defensive end, which led to a good game defensively for the Golden State Warriors.

It was Steph Curry, who carried the Warriors with 35 points, three rebounds and six assists. Dario Saric came off the bench and contributed 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Warriors stayed alive in West Group C, but they would need to beat the Sacramento Kings in their final group stage game on Tuesday night to have at least a chance at advancing. They would also need the OKC Thunder to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves to make things more interesting.

Gary Payton II's journey from undrafted to NBA champion

Gary Payton II grew up with the pressure of living up to his Hall of Fame father's legacy. Payton was a solid player for Oregon State before declaring for the 2016 NBA draft. However, he went undrafted and had to start his pro career with the Rio Grande Valley Rapids.

Payton became a journeyman in the NBA and the G League, playing for three NBA franchises and five G League affiliates before the Golden State Warriors found him before the 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old was an integral part of the Warriors during that campaign, which culminated with an NBA championship. Golden State outlasted the Boston Celtics in six games, with Payton having 15 points, five rebounds and three steals in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

