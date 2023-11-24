"My great-grandma had just passed away": Kai Jones recaps trade demand saga after cryptic social media activity

Kai Jones made a lot of headlines due to his behavior on social media this offseason. Jones initially demanded a trade out of the Charlotte Hornets but was waived by the team two days later. He finally broke his silence regarding his time with the Hornets.

In an appearance on the "Vizion Podcast," Jones opened up on his tenure in Charlotte and discussed what really happened in the offseason. He shared that his great-grandmother passed away and that he had trouble sleeping afterward. The Hornets asked him to go to therapy, but he felt like it did not work for him.

"They were a little concerned about the social media stuff," Jones said. "They were concerned about my sleeping patterns 'cause my great-grandma had just passed away."

When therapy was no longer an option because it was not working, Kai Jones explained that Charlotte Hornets team president Mitch Kupchak told him that he was not allowed to go to training camp. That's when he requested a trade away from the Hornets.

Kupchak told Jones that he had no trade value, and the team waived him two days later. The Texas product also revealed that another NBA team approached him and allowed him to have a workout.

Fans gave credit to "Vizion Podcast" for giving Jones a platform to explain his actions. And to be fair to the 22-year-old big man, he had a very good interview and explained all of the things that happened.

Kai Jones explains what GOAT life means

One of the things that fans find weird about Kai Jones' social media posts is his use of the term "GOAT Life." Jones finally explained the meaning of it in the same interview on the "Vizion Podcast."

"GOAT Life is a mentality of being the best of all time at everything you do and it's a way of living to me," Jones said. "It's like wanting yourself like I think I'm the prettiest, I think I'm the hardest, I think I'm the best at everything I do like basketball, karate, rapping, singing, whatever putting productions together."

Jones is still hoping to return to the NBA, but he's also looking forward to building a business empire. He wants to start his clothing brand and even begin a music career.

