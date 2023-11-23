LaMelo Ball credits dad LaVar Ball's playing style for his recent scoring surge

LaMelo Ball continued his scoring surge on Tuesday night as he led the Charlotte Hornets to a 19-point comeback win over the Washington Wizards. Ball has scored 30 or more points in four straight games and seven out of his last 10 contests. He credited his father, LaVar Ball, for helping him develop his playing style.

In an interview with Ashley ShahAhmadi of Bally Sports Southeast after the game, LaMelo was asked about his scoring surge that has helped the Hornets get their second consecutive win. He attributed his exciting offense to his dad who has been there for him since he was a kid.

"Credit to my pops," LaMelo said. "I've been playing like that for a long time. Just kept it the same, for real. Brought it to the league.

LaMelo Ball had 34 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Charlotte Hornets to their fifth win of the season. Ball scored 12 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter wherein they outscored the Washington Wizards 39-23.

Miles Bridges had a huge game as well, contributing 33 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. He made another clutch shot that gave the Hornets the lead with 47 seconds left. He also hit the game-winning 3-point shot in their win over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Wednesday's game was their second straight double-digit comeback win. They battled back from an 18-point deficit against the Celtics. As for the Washington Wizards, they have now lost their seventh straight game.

LaMelo Ball excited for Thanksgiving

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

The NBA has a rare day off on Nov. 23 because of Thanksgiving. There are no games on Thursday night as families get together in the United States to celebrate the national holiday.

LaMelo Ball was so excited for Thanksgiving that he casually dropped a few swear words during his postgame interview. Ball listed his favorite Thanksgiving dishes and cannot wait for his girlfriend Ana Montana's peach cobbler.

"I mean I got a chicken, the turkey, ham, sh*t," Ball said. "What else am I f*cking with? That's about it, maybe some other sh*t. Oh! Peach cobbler, the dessert, yeah, my girl be making that. Smacking for sure."

