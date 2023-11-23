Mikal Bridges uses hockey analogy to explain why Steph Curry is so 'difficult' to guard: "He's just non-stop, he's the most unique"

Mikal Bridges played against Steph Curry a bunch of times during his time with the Phoenix Suns. Bridges used a hockey analogy as to why the Golden State Warriors superstar is so tough to guard. The Brooklyn Nets swingman is among the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Bridges discussed a variety of topics including the toughest players he had to guard. One of those players was Curry, who has tormented defenders in the entire league regardless of conference.

Bridges used the term "hockey assist" to describe the uniqueness of Curry's game and how he makes the Warriors much better.

"He's a big hockey assist guy, which I appreciate about him," Bridges said. "Like how much coverage he gets with double team stuff, he just makes the right play. What I'm saying sometimes, he might get crazy because he plays fun. He might try something crazy, but that's just natural. Majority of the time, he hit the roller or hit the next guy and they'll make the play because he brings two to the ball."

He added:

"He's just non-stop, he's the most unique. It's easier to play on ball with him because like as a defender as anybody else, it's easy to relax off ball."

For those who don't know, a hockey assist is a stat that refers to a pass that led to another pass that led to a goal. Hockey is the only sport that records it as a statistic, but it has been used in the NBA.

With the Golden State Warriors' innovative offense under Steve Kerr, the hockey assist has become an important part of the game. Steph Curry, who draws a double team most of the time, would look for a player and that player will make the right play.

It will either be an open shot from beyond the arc or someone cutting to the basket. One of the perks of playing with Curry, as well as Klay Thompson, is there would be easy baskets. It's one of the reasons why the Warriors won four NBA championships since 2015.

Why is Steph Curry hard to defend?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The main reason why Steph Curry is difficult to guard is his ability to shoot the basketball. He's the greatest shooter ever, which means he can pull up at any point past the half-court line.

However, it's not the only reason why defenders are having a hard time guarding him. His movement without the ball is among the best ever as well, with Mathew Dellavedova getting hospitalized for chasing him around in the 2015 NBA Finals.

Curry also makes the right plays and has one of the meanest crossovers in the league. He's an underrated finisher at the rim and just a juggernaut on offense.

