"Delete this dawg": Knicks fans in shambles as Josh Hart jokingly calls Mitchell Robinson top 30 center 

Josh Hart trolled teammate Mitchell Robinson on social media, but some New York Knicks fans took it seriously. Hart answered a question about Robinson's place among the centers in the NBA. The 25-year-old big man is having one of the best seasons of his career and there's even Defensive Player of the Year buzz around him.

A Knicks fan page on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked their followers where Robinson ranks among the top players at his position. Hart saw the post and gave his answer.

"30 for sure," Hart wrote.

While Josh Hart was clearly joking, there were a few New York Knicks fans who thought that he was not helping build the team's chemistry. These Knicks fans are taking things seriously even though the comment came from Hart, who is probably one of the funniest players in the NBA.

Does anyone remember his breast milk tweet? These fans probably did not and thought Hart was taking a shot at Mitchell Robinson.

One fan wrote:

"Delete this dawg."

This fan cannot believe it:

"Bro just said that his team's starting center is the worst starting center in the league."

One fan commented:

"Shame on you Josh."

This Hawks fan even had something to say even though the Knicks are playing better than his team:

"L teammate. Shows the Knicks have horrible chemistry. Y'all still ain't better than the Hawks simply cause of this."

This fan gave his take on Mitchell Robinson's real place among the top centers in the league:

"Top 10 center, top 3 defensive center."

Tom Thibodeau praises Mitchell Robinson's offensive rebounding prowess

Mitchell Robinson against the San Antonio Spurs

Mitchell Robinson is a dark horse candidate to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. Robinson is the New York Knicks' anchor on defense and he just needs to stay away from foul trouble.

Another great part of Robinson's game is his offensive rebounding and he recently became third in the Knicks' all-time list. He passed Bill Cartwright and just behind franchise legends Charles Oakley and Patrick Ewing.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had nothing but praise for his center:

"He'll be at the top of that list before it's all said and done," Thibodeau said. "He really had a great year last year, people didn’t recognize how well he played. I think this year he's gone to another level. The growth has been great. He's critical to our team."

