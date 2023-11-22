Will LeBron James score 40,000 career points? Exploring Lakers superstar's shot at achieving the unthinkable as he scores 39K points

LeBron James reached 39,000 points in the LA Lakers' win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena. James is the first player in NBA history to achieve the feat as he continues to make the scoring record unbreakable for the next generation. But the next question is, will he score 40,000 career points?

The answer is a resounding yes. "The King" should be able to reach 40,000 points this season if he keeps up his current pace of 25.7 points per game. He can accomplish it by the 54th game of the season on February 15 against the Jazz, but this time in Salt Lake City.

While it's possible that James won't miss any games moving forward, recent history suggests that he'll likely suffer a minor injury or at least get some rest in between games here and there. If he avoids any major setbacks, it's safe to assume he'll reach 40,000 points toward the end of the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James finished the game on Tuesday with 39,012 points. He had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in 24 minutes against the Utah Jazz. He didn't have to score a lot since the LA Lakers were up by a huge margin after the first half.

The Lakers got the 131-99 win over the Jazz to clinch the top spot in West Group A of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. That means they qualified for the knockout stages and are only three wins away from winning the inaugural NBA Cup.

Also Read: "Keep this party goin'" - Ice Cube's son uses Dillon Brooks' jab to request season 3 of 'Swagger' produced by Kevin Durant

Can LeBron James score 45,000 points before retiring?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Since reaching 40,000 points is easier for LeBron James, is it possible for him to reach 45,000 points? It's certainly doable since his game has not diminished, and he's still among the elite players in the NBA. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up the pace when he hits 40 next year.

"The King" remains motivated to continue his career, but not because of wanting to win another championship. He wants to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. Bronny is still recovering from heart surgery, so his status for next year's draft is up in the air.

James could always wait for Bryce in 2026, and he has a better shot at making it big in the league than his older brother. One hindrance for James to continue playing beyond 40 is if an opportunity to become an NBA owner arises. An owner is not allowed to play in the league.

Also Read: "The girlfriend who thinks she's better than she is" - NBA fans in splits over Dillon Brooks' hysterical analogy to diss Grizzlies