"The girlfriend who thinks she's better than she is": NBA fans in splits over Dillon Brooks' hysterical analogy to diss Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks used the ex-girlfriend analogy to describe his current relationship with his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks left the Grizzlies this summer to become a free agent. NBA fans reacted to the Houston Rockets star's comments about the Grizzlies on social media.

Brooks was an important piece for the Grizzlies until his public remarks started overshadowing his performance on the court. The team even announced that they won't be bringing him back before the start of free agency.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, the 27-year-old swingman was asked about his former team. This was his answer:

"It's like the girlfriend that you used to have," Brooks said. "You don't know how good she is until she's gone."

NBA fans were in splits after Dillon Brooks' comments were posted online. Here are some of the best:

However, others agreed with Dillon Brooks because of how bad the Memphis Grizzlies are playing without him. Granted that Ja Morant is currently suspended, the Grizzlies had a relatively good record last season when Morant was injured or serving his eight-game suspension.

Dillon Brooks off to a good start with the Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets are currently on a three-game losing streak, but they still have a 6-6 record. The Rockets under new head coach Ime Udoka look so much better this season. Brooks has been an instrumental part of that due to his defense, but his offense also impressed Udoka.

"I think he's underrated offensively," Udoka said. "Had a really good summer with Canada and had carryover with us, very efficient. We're asking him to do a little bit more than he did with Memphis. He's embracing that. We can post him up, he's a downhill driver, but he's also always a willing passer."

Brooks is currently averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's shooting 50.8% from the field, including 50.0% from beyond the arc, which are both career highs for him.

