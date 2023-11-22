"Keep this party goin'": Ice Cube's son uses Dillon Brooks' jab to request season 3 of 'Swagger' produced by Kevin Durant

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., used Dillon Brooks' jab at the Memphis Grizzlies to request a third season of his Kevin Durant-produced show "Swagger." Brooks had a lot of things to say about his former team and his comments have gone viral on social media.

In a post on X, Jackson called for the renewal of "Swagger," a series on Apple TV+ about the youth basketball culture in the United States. One of the show's producers is Durant through his Thirty Five Ventures. Jackson also called for CBS' help since they are already showing his father's BIG3 during the NBA offseason.

"With basketball back, it has me thinking how 'Swagger' hasn't been renewed," Jackson wrote. "Now I know CBS and my family appreciate basketball the same way already. (Watch BIG3 on CBS). And Apple, I knoooow you saw that we made it all the way to your top 4 spot when the second season debuted. So I can't see any reason why wouldn’t want to keep this party goin' guys. Why break up a good thing?"

O'Shea Jackson Jr. also took a shot at the Memphis Grizzlies using Dillon Brooks' comments about them. Jackson is a huge LA Lakers fan, so it's not surprising that he doesn't like the Grizzlies. It's also weird to see a Lakers fan use a Brooks quote considering he's one of their enemies.

LeBron James recently dropped 37 points on Brooks and the Houston Rockets at home. James also hit the game-winning free throw to give the Rockets their fifth loss of the season.

On the other hand, "Swagger" stars Jackson, Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Quvenzhane Wallis and Caleel Harris. Critics love the series' writing and story, while also praising the acting of Jackson and Hill.

What did Dillon Brooks say about the Memphis Grizzlies?

Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Dillon Brooks discussed facing his former team on Wednesday night. Brooks thought that the Memphis Grizzlies had lost their swagger, implying that they had lost their identity as a team.

"You can see now they have no swagger," Brooks said. "We have swagger. We have an identity we're building. Each and every game, we show it more and more. That's what I want for my guys. That's what I want for each and every guy on the floor: to play their best basketball."

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a very bad start. Some might attribute it to losing Dillon Brooks in free agency, but it's largely due to the absence of Ja Morant. The young superstar is serving a 25-game suspension and won't be eligible to play until Dec. 19.

