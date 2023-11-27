Watch: Al Horford's swat sees the ball land in his son Ean's lap much to Celtics fans' delight 

Al Horford made a great defensive stop in the Boston Celtics' 113-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Horford blocked Trae Young's layup attempt and the ball landed on a fan sitting at courtside. The fan turned out to be Horford's only son, Ean, who got cheered by Celtics fans in attendance.

The Celtics were holding a 10-point lead with under three minutes left in the game. Young had the ball at the top of the key and forced a switch on Horford. He attacked the veteran big, who swatted his shot with authority to keep Boston's advantage.

The ball landed on Ean and his dad immediately went up to check on him if he was alright. The eight-year-old boy smiled as the camera pans to him with the TD Garden cheering for him.

Here's the adorable video of Al and Ean Horford:

Al Horford started the game against the Atlanta Hawks because of Kristaps Porzingis' injury. Horford has been playing as a backup center for the Boston Celtics this season, but he will be tasked with playing starter minutes for a week or so.

Porzingis is dealing with a calf injury suffered in the Celtics' loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday. Horford, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet are expected to get more minutes in the absence of "The Unicorn."

In Boston's win over the Hawks on Sunday, Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Al Horford had six points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

How many kids does Al Horford have?

Al Horford of the Boston Celtics with his family.

Al Horford has been married to former Miss Universe Amelia Vega since 2011. Horford and Vega have five children together, a son and four daughters. Ean was their first child born on Feb. 23, 2015. Their daughters are named Alia, Ava, Nova and Mila born in 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The loving family has been supportive of Horford's career in the NBA. Amelia has been with him since he was an All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks. They moved with him when he also played for the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, OKC Thunder and now in his second stint with the Celtics.

