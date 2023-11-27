"That's f**king embarrassing": Marcus Smart lambasts Grizzlies amid 22-point loss to Timberwolves

Marcus Smart of the Memphis Grizzlies was unhappy with his teammates in their 119-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Smart lambasted his teammates during a timeout, calling their performance "embarrassing." The Grizzlies are currently struggling with a 3-12 record a month into the season.

With the Grizzlies down big and the players' body language showing signs of defeat, head coach Taylor Jenkins called a timeout. Smart, who suffered a left ankle sprain on Nov. 14, called out his teammates for playing poorly in front of their fans at the FedEx Forum.

According to Molly Morrison of Bleacher Report, Smart had a passionate speech about how poor the team is playing at home. He added that fans paid to see them compete and play their heart out, but got an embarrassing performance from them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's f**king embarrassing," Smart said multiple times.

Expand Tweet

Here's the video of Marcus Smart's speech taken by a Al Horton of Minnesota Timberwolves radio:

Expand Tweet

Marcus Smart's speech immediately went viral on social media amid the Memphis Grizzlies struggles. The Grizzlies acquired Smart in the offseason to provide leadership and experience to a team that is full of young players.

Smart also served as the team's primary point guard with Ja Morant still suspended until Dec. 19. But with his injury, the Grizzlies descended further into rock bottom against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also Read: Al Horford's swat sees the ball land in his son Ean's lap much to Celtics fans' delight

What did Marcus Smart's teammates say about his speech?

Marcus Smart of the Memphis Grizzlies

Some of Marcus Smart's teammates reacted positively to his timeout speech on Sunday night. Desmond Bane, who has been the Memphis Grizzlies' best player this season, acknowledged that the problem is not about their game, but their effort and body language.

"It’s not about making or missing shots, or turning the ball over. That happens it's basketball," Bane said.

Expand Tweet

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins loved what he saw from Smart in the team's huddle. Jenkins knows that they need Smart's leadership and "fire" during this tough time in the organization that was among the best just last season.

Jenkins added that players are upset with how they are performing and know that they need to be better as a team. He also thought that his players were capable of doing more despite all the injuries they had endured just a month into the season. The silver lining for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant will be back in less than four weeks to help save their campaign.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: What happened to Jeremy Sochan? Closer look at Spurs point guard's injury vs Nuggets