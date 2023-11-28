"You want me to bench me?": Klay Thompson issues fiery response to reporter on about Warriors starters' struggles

Klay Thompson is having a tough start to the season and some people are suggesting for him to come off the bench. Thompson had a fiery response when a reporter asked him about his struggles and if was he open to having a different role.

Amid his shooting woes, a reporter questioned the four-time NBA champion about Steve Kerr's patience with his starting lineup. Thompson didn't like the insinuation about the possibility of getting benched and issued an explanation as to why Kerr was right to stick with his starters.

"What, do you want them to bench me?" Thomspon said. "You want to bench Wiggs? You want to bench us? You could suggest it, it's fine. Thanks, Steve, I guess. Sometimes you earn these things like patience and time to find yourself.

"I think history is on our side when it comes to that stuff. I don't care what people say. They don't do what we do, they can't do what we do. That's why they talk."

Klay Thompson is averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season, while shooting 40.2% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc. It's his lowest scoring average since he was a rookie back in the 2011-12 season when he averaged 12.5 points.

Thompson's shooting percentages are also the lowest of his career and it will stay that way if he doesn't find his rhythm. He has always been a streaky shooter, which means he'll get hot and then get cold.

It's a matter of patience for Thompson, but it should have a limit this season with the Golden State Warriors currently having an 8-9 record.

Former NBA player thinks Klay Thompson should come off the bench

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Channing Frye, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, believes Klay Thompson should come off the bench for the Golden State Warriors. Frye explained in an episode of NBA TV's "Gametime" last week that Thompson needs a pressure relief.

"Are you trying to win games?" Frye said. "Are you worried about somebody's feelings? Maybe taking the pressure off him for a couple of games will help him get back into rhythm, where they could just focus on getting him more than seven shots and again, you're Klay Thompson."

