What happened to Zach LaVine? Closer look as Bulls' reported trade candidate gets ruled out mid-game vs Celtics

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls has been linked to multiple trade rumors this season. There are also rumors of unhappiness from LaVine, who got ruled out midway through the Bulls' blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. So, what happened to Zach LaVine?

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls ruled LaVine out for the rest of the game at halftime due to a sore left foot. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but some are convinced that the two-time All-Star is not really injured.

With the score 69-50 at halftime, it's possible that the Chicago Bulls opted to give him a rest. Tuesday's matchup was also the Bulls' final group stage game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

They were already eliminated from the competition, with the Boston Celtics needing a huge win to have a chance at qualifying for the knockouts. The Celtics ended up getting a 124-97 win, which might be enough for them to go through.

Underdog NBA also reported Zach LaVine's foot injury while also taking a shot at the Bulls star. They put "scoreboard" as another reason why he was ruled out. It meant that the score was already decided, so it didn't matter if he played or not.

LaVine ended the game with two points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. He went 1-for-9 from the field, which summed up what's happening to the Bulls this season. They have lost five straight games and eight of their last 10.

The Bulls also had a 0-4 record in the NBA In-Season Tournament. They finished in last place in East Group C ,behind the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

LA Lakers linked to a potential Zach LaVine trade

One of the teams linked to Zach LaVine is the LA Lakers, who are reportedly looking to add a third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Shams Charania of The Athletic recently shared that the Lakers are interested in LaVine, who's earning about $40 million this season.

It will be tough for the Lakers to acquire a huge salary without trading players like D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, who can't be dealt until mid-January. Charania added that the Chicago Bulls would prefer to receive Austin Reaves.

"The Bulls, I'm sure, would covet Austin Reaves in any potential Zach LaVine trade as any team would.

"If you're the Lakers and you're out there trying to pursue a third star, whether that's Zach LaVine, anyone else that becomes available, the player that teams will ask about is Austin Reaves 100%."

