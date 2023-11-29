Josh Hart reveals $15,650 item he covets as Knicks inch closer to $500,000 NBA-In Season Tournament prize money with quarterfinal berth

Josh Hart is already eyeing something to buy if the New York Knicks end up winning the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Knicks qualified for the knockout stages of the competition as the Eastern Conference wildcard. They defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-91, which helped them clinch the final spot via point differential.

In a post on his X account, Hart shared an image of a Rolex watch with an estimated price of $15,650. It's the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, which is waterproof and made in Oystersteel and white gold.

Hart is earning $12.96 million this season, so he can easily buy this watch. He also signed a four-year, $80,915,280 contract extension with the Knicks in the offseason. But if he doesn't want to use that money, he can always use the prize money from winning the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

With the New York Knicks clinching a spot in the knockout stages, Josh Hart and all players who reached the quarterfinals will receive a $50,000 prize. That means Hart can already buy the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller even if the Knicks don't make it past the quarterfinals.

If a team reaches the semifinal, the prize goes up to $100,000 per player. The runner-ups of the NBA In-Season Tournament have a prize money of $200,000, while the winners of the NBA Cup will take home $500,000 each.

Josh Hart scores 17 in Knicks win over Charlotte

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks against the Charlotte Hornets

The New York Knicks easily took care of the Charlotte Hornets 115-91 on Tuesday night at home. Julius Randle led the way with 25 points, 20 rebounds and five assists, while Josh Hart added 17 points off the bench.

Even though the Knicks failed to finish atop East Group B due to the Milwaukee Bucks, they still qualified for the knockout stages of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament due to point differential. They had a better point differential than the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks are set to face the Bucks in the quarterfinals. If they can get past Giannis Antetokounm and company, the Knicks will get matched up with the winner of the Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics game.

