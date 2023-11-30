"It's a regular season win": Drake jokingly tries to downplay Toronto Raptors' monumental win over streaking Suns

Canadian recording superstar and Toronto Raptors fan Drake celebrated with the team in the dugout following its impressive home victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. While at it, the rapper jokingly downplayed the win by alluding that it was just a regular season victory.

The “Hotline Bling” artist was courtside when Toronto defeated streaking Phoenix, 112-105, at their home venue of Scotiabank Arena. After the victory, Drake went to the Raptors dugout, where he was asked to join the huddle and say some words:

“Incredible win… Congratulations boys. It’s a regular season win. But it’s a great win nonetheless,’ he said, drawing some laughs.”

Scottie Barnes led the team to victory, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 37 minutes. Pascal Siakam had 22 points and nine rebounds, while Precious Achiuwa had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, Toronto (9-10) swung back to the win column after losing its two previous games. Next for the team is another home game against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Meanwhile, Phoenix saw its winning streak halt at seven. Kevin Durant paced the Suns with 30 points, with Jusuf Nurkic adding a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Although, Devin Booker just scored eight points.

Drake is also a fan of the Phoenix Suns

Besides his hometown team the Toronto Raptors, the multiplatinum-selling rapper is also a fan of the Phoenix Suns, particularly their All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

In fact, in the Glendale, Arizona stop of his concert tour this year, Drake mentioned that he was thinking of spending some time in Phoenix and catch the Suns play on a regular basis.

Drake said:

"I told my manager, my best friend, too. I told him, when the tour is over, once I get my birthday out the way, I'm living in Phoenix for like a month or two. For sure.

"Come see my brothers hoop, you know. You see, I got the new D-Books on tonight. I'm out here flying across these f******."

Further proof of his closeness to Booker and Durant, Drake spent time with them in September, celebrating the 35th birthday of ‘K.D.’

Considering his affinity with the Suns, the popular recording artist should be expected to be seen in more games this season, including Phoenix’s NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal clash with Western Conference rivals LA Lakers on December 5 in Los Angeles.