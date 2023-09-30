Drake wishes Kevin Durant as Slim Reaper celebrates his 35th birthday and is spotted with Devin Booker

Kevin Durant turned 35 on Sept. 29 and rapper Drake wished the Phoenix Suns star on his birthday. The two-time NBA champion was also spotted with teammate Devin Booker, who took to Instagram to add a bunch of stories about how Durant spent his birthday. The highlight, however, was the time spent between Drake and the Slim Reaper, with the former also taking to social media to share a special birthday message.

Earlier Durant shared stories from Booker's IG to give fans a sneak peek of his birthday celebration.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were spotted together on his 35th birthday (@easymoneysniper/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And one of Drake and Durant sharing a toast.

Drake and Kevin Durant share a moment (@easymoneysniper/Instagram)

As for Drake, he had a special message on his Instagram for the forward, which Durant shared on his story soon after.

Drake shared a heartwarming message for Kevin Durant (@easymoneysniper/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Durant was seen walking out with Drake during his Texas concert. The rapper has been known to bring NBA superstars to his concerts with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Booker sharing the stage with him recently. As for Durant, it was more than just a cameo, as he amped them up for Drake's headline set alongside 21 Savage.

Kevin Durant will stake a claim for his third NBA championship this 2023-24 season

Come the 2023-24 season, the star-studded trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will look to take the Phoenix Suns the distance, as the franchise looks to win its maiden piece of silverware.

The Suns pulled the trigger on three massive trades this year. Ahead of the trade deadline this past season, they acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, and then in the offseason sent Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal.

Recently, they were part of the massive three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and dealt big man Deandre Ayton in the process.

Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his eight games with the Suns. Had it not been for an ankle injury he sustained during his pregame workout with the Suns, he would have added more games to his tally.

Despite Durant's stellar numbers, the Suns failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs, going down to the Denver Nuggets. Now, a new season with bona fide superstars in the mix gives them a chance to get off to a strong start in the regular season and capitalize on it. It remains to be seen if the Suns can contend and win their first NBA title.