"You know the Raptors fell off when drake isnt at a must-win game": Fans react as Drake misses crucial Toronto Raptors Play-in match

On September 30, 2013, the Toronto Raptors named rap superstar Drake as their global ambassador. He is the face associated with the team, perhaps more than any player in franchise history.

On Wednesday night’s win-or-go-home against the Chicago Bulls in Toronto’s home floor, the artist was conspicuously missing.

Fans quickly noted and commented on his absence due to the importance of the matchup:

“You know the Raptors fell off when drake isnt at a must-win game”

"You know the Raptors fell off when drake isnt at a must-win game"

DJ🥷 @RatioByDJ @30_Burner i swear that nigga use to be at every game even regular season games

‏ً @ChefCurryEra @30_Burner Atleast spike Lee always gon be there for the Knicks

ChefCurry @JohnKalvin19 @30_Burner Drake a bandwagon and clout chaser he only there if you winning 🤷‍♂️

KANG @thesolpaperhand @30_Burner Drake is a bandwagon. You will catch him at the warriors or lakers game tho smh

trenton @MorantMVPSzn @30_Burner @Officialfader5 He better be performing at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies Game 1 for all the money I spent (isn't too crazy his dad is from memphis and he loves Bron)

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Drake needs to start shrieking or Raptors have to cut bait on him. Them's the rules.

alexis @alexisfromvegas Hopefully Drake there because the Raptors fell off lowkey

Sitting in Drake's customary seat at Scotiabank Arena was former NBA player Charles Oakley. The "Oak's" presence made sense as he played for both the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors at different points in his career. He played three seasons each for both teams.

The rapper's absence, though, confused a lot of fans. In last year's first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Drake and Sixers superstar Joel Embiid had some nasty back-and-forths.

Embiid trash-talking the Grammy-award winning artist is quite common. When the 76ers were eliminated by the Raptors in 2019, the "Child's Play" taunted Philly's superstar with the "airplane celebration."

Sometimes Drake's taunts, trash-talking and animated actions at courtside spectacularly backfired. He did it to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2016 and was trolled by fans after the Toronto Raptors were eliminated in six games.

Whether the Raptors win or lose, there was no mistaking his passion and engagement. The home crowd never fails to show appreciation for his presence every time he appears on the big screen.

The Toronto Raptors, against Zach LaVine's incredible 30-point second-half output, wilted under the Chicago Bulls' pressure. They could have made use of one of the basketball world's most famous fans' energy and encouragement.

Unfortunately, Toronto didn't get that from Drake tonight. The Raptors will have a long off-season to think about what happened to their season and why he wasn't around tonight.

The Toronto Raptors have key decisions to make on a few of their best players

The Toronto Raptors have some tough decisions to make regarding several key players.

Fred VanVleet has a player option next season for $22.8 million before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Toronto Raptors and VanVleet were in no hurry to get an extension done as both wanted to check out the offseason's free agency market.

One of Toronto's leaders could walk away before the 2023-24 season starts. He still has June 15, 2023 to opt-in to his contract.

Pascal Siakam, on the other hand, still has a year remaining on his contract. The All-Star forward will not become a free agent until after next season. Siakam will earn $37.8 million during the 2023-24 campaign.

Toronto may look to retool the lineup with Siakam as a trade bait in his last season. He could also get an extension from the team.

The Raptors will also have to decide O.G. Anunoby's future with the team. Toronto's most versatile defender still has a year left before a player option kicks in.

Toronto's decisions on these three players will shape their status starting next season.

