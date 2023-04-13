“Diar’s sidekick”- NBA fans rave about Zach Lavine as masterful 39 point performance eliminates Raptors 

Zach LaVine just finished arguably the Play-in Tournament’s best performance to date. The Chicago Bulls shooting guard exploded for 39 points to rally his team from a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors.

LaVine’s 30 second-half dragged the seemingly overmatched Bulls to a spectacular road win. Fans quickly poured in their reactions after his incredible performance:

“Diar’s sidekick”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LoGotti__🤫🤧 @LoGotti_ He not the problem been saying that. Build around Zach and try to trade Demar and Vuc or just move on @TheHoopCentral HIMHe not the problem been saying that. Build around Zach and try to trade Demar and Vuc or just move on @TheHoopCentral HIM 🔥🔥 He not the problem been saying that. Build around Zach and try to trade Demar and Vuc or just move on

Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer with 9:09 left in the third quarter pushed the Toronto Raptors' lead to 19 points. Zach LaVine, however, refused to wilt under the pressure of an elimination game.

With DeMar DeRozan bottled up by O.G. Anunoby and the Raptors' consistent double-teams, LaVine proved he was capable of carrying the Bulls. Chicago entered the final period trailing 81-72.

LaVine had eight points in the last quarter while DeRozan added seven to lead the big comeback. DeRozan's daughter, Diar, may have a hand in the win as well. She repeatedly screamed at the Raptors, who went to the line to shoot free throws.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 https://t.co/nUMNKrGtVQ

Toronto was only 18-36 from the charity line. Pascal Siakam's two missed free throws that could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter were crucial. The All-Star forward was fouled from the 3-point line by Alex Caruso but muffed his second and third attempts.

The Chicago Bulls have been the NBA's best road team since Mar. 1, going 8-2 during that stretch. On Wednesday night, they showed the same toughness and grit away from their home fans by overcoming Toronto's massive 19-point lead.

Zach LaVine finished the regular season strong for the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine has been putting up All-Star level numbers in his last 25 games.

Zach LaVine struggled early in the season after dealing with knee soreness. He didn't look like the player that made it to the All-Star team the past two seasons.

LaVine averaged 20.5 points on 39.9% shooting to go 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in December. He steadily improved as the season progressed. Over his last 25 games, he is averaging 27.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He has shot 52.0%, inlcuding 38.1% from behind the arc.

The Chicago Bulls' play-in task, though, is far from complete. They will have a short time to prepare for their next must-win game. Chicago will visit the Miami Heat on Saturday for a chance to win the last playoff ticket.

The Bulls need Zach LaVine to sustain his form to beat the Miami Heat. Chicago is unbeaten in three games against Jimmy Butler's team this season. LaVine and his teammates can't take that record with them on Saturday as they battle the Heat for the Eastern Conference's eighth seed.

You may also want to read: Why does Zach LaVine wear #8 on his jersey? All you need to know

Poll : 0 votes