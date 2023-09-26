NBA Rumors: Raptors deem Scottie Barnes untouchable in Damian Lillard trade discussions

According to recent reports, the Toronto Raptors have emerged as a surprise frontrunner to land Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

Since requesting a trade on Jul. 1, Lillard and his camp have made it known that he only wants to be dealt to the Miami Heat. Recent reports have suggested that Lillard could even make things difficult for other trade suitors to acquire him, including Toronto.

However, it appears that the Raptors may still be willing to take a gamble on the superstar guard as long as it doesn’t cost them the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

According to a recent report from NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, the Raptors have made Barnes untouchable in all Lillard trade talks:

“Let me just say what I have heard, Barnes is not available,” Helin said. “Portland fans love the idea of landing him, but I've been told by multiple people it's not that he was taken off the table. He was never in the same room as the table.”

After being named the 2022 ROTY, Barnes plateaued in his sophomore season. However, he's still just 22 and has plenty of time to improve.

At 6-foot-9 aand the ability to play make and defend, Barnes could develop into a premier forward in the NBA. Meanwhile, Lillard is 33 and may only have a few prime years left. So, most would probably agree that the Raptors are right to not want to mortgage their future too much to acquire the Blazers superstar.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 3-pointers per game on 45.6% in 77 games last season.

Lillard, meanwhile, averaged a career-high 32.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.3 apg, 0.9 spg and 4.2 3pg on 46.3% shooting in 58 games last season.

Toronto Raptors confident of outbidding other Damian Lillard trade suitors

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard

The Toronto Raptors may not be willing to offer Scottie Barnes in a deal for Damian Lillard. However, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, the Raptors feel confident of outbidding other Lillard trade suitors:

"By all accounts, the Raptors seem at least reasonably confident they can maneuver their way to the front of the line, past the Miami Heat — Lillard's preferred destination — and ahead of a team such as the Brooklyn Nets, who have the draft picks to get something done if Portland is open to taking on the last two years of Ben Simmons' contract,” Grange reported.

Many have speculated that the Raptors could entice the Blazers with a deal centered around two-way forward OG Anunoby and draft compensation. Raptors 2023 No. 13 pick Gradey Dick has also reportedly piqued the Blazers’ interest.

A trade like this would give the Raptors a big 3 of Lillard, Barnes and star forward Pascal Siakam. That should be enough to help them contend in the wide-open Eastern Conference. However, it remains to be seen if Toronto can pull off a Lillard deal without including Barnes.

