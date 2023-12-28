Mini PG locks onto Drake & J Cole's "First Person Shooter" – Paul George shares son's hype to Drizzy: “You’re his guy bro”

Paul George is spending time with his son during the LA Clippers' games over the holiday period and has shared images from his everyday life with his social media followers. The superstar guard/forward took to his Instagram account and posted a story of his son dancing to Drake and J Cole's song, "First Person Shooter."

The Clippers megastar and Drake have been long-time friends. He even mentioned Drake in the story, as it appears "First Person Shooter" is his son's favorite song:

"You’re his guy bro," Paul George wrote in his story.

Paul George's son is dancing while listening to a Drake and J Cole song

Paul George says Clippers have to learn to win without Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard appeared in the first 27 games of the LA Clippers, but a left hip injury (contusion) has sidelined him for the last three games. During this time, the Clippers have won just once.

Following their 104-113 home win over the Charlotte Hornets (7-21), Paul George said that the Clippers have to learn to win without Kawhi Leonard. He also noted that when the All-Star forward is back, they will be able to play even better.

"Obviously (Leonard) is a big piece but we have structure within our defense and offense that we can plug guys in and they are required and expected to do what Kawhi does," George told the media, via NBA.com. "It's a collective for us to take on the load without Kawhi being in there, but within our team there (is the) structure."

The All-Star forward then said that the next man up mentality is what the Clippers should adopt if they want to go all the way this year.

"We’re a next man up, keep the ship going. When [Kawhi Leonard] gets back, he’ll be healthy, and we will continue to rock. Regardless of who’s in or who’s out, our job is to continue to keep going. It’s no different with who’s out," the Clippers' megastar said, via Sports illustrated.

Lately, the Clippers have been on a roll. Following a rough start and a turbulent period with the adjustment of megastar James Harden, they have managed to turn things around with 10 wins over the last 12 games.

Their recent nine-game winning streak helped them climb to fourth in the standings with 18 wins and 12 losses. On Friday, they will look to maintain their momentum, as they host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19), who have been undefeated since Ja Morant came back (four wins in a row).

Paul George has appeared in 28 of the Clippers' first 30 games with averages of 22.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 4.1 apg, on 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.