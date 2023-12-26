Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 26, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets begin a season-high six-game road trip with a visit to Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Clippers. Charlotte is desperate to snap out of a seven-game losing slump. Beating LA on the road will be a tall task for them even if the Clippers decide to continue sidelining Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers have lost their last two games after getting on a nine-game winning run. Leonard’s injury is reportedly not serious but the Clippers don’t look as formidable without the two-time NBA Finals MVP. “The Claw” has been upgraded to questionable but even if he does not play, LA’s roster should have enough to stop their losing skid.

The Hornets’ defense has been their biggest Achilles heel. They’re just slightly ahead of the Washington Wizards as the NBA’s least efficient team on defense. Charlotte’s only hope of starting its road trip with a win is if it can outscore the Clippers.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Charlotte Hornets (7-20) vs. LA Clippers (17-12)

Date and Time: December 26, 2023 | 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Game preview

The good news for the Charlotte Hornets is Terry Rozier’s return. “Scary Terry” has been cleared to play after sitting out on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets due to right knee soreness. He has been the team’s best player since LaMelo Ball was sidelined due to his own injury. The bad news is the Hornets have not solved their defensive woes and will likely have a hard time stopping LA’s star-studded lineup.

The Clippers badly struggled against the OKC Thunder and the Boston Celtics without Kawhi Leonard. Charlotte is not on the same level as either of the two mentioned names but LA has to avoid being complacent. Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook should be able to lead their team and take care of business at home.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Starting lineups

Terry Rozier should take his usual starting spot and move Ish Smith back to the bench. Nick Richards, Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges are expected to start. Brandon Miller has been ruled questionable. If he’s unable to play, P.J. Washington could take over his role.

The LA Clippers could have Paul George, James Harden, Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann. Amir Coffey goes back to the bench if Kawhi Leonard is cleared to play.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

Terry Rozier is averaging 23.2 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. Rozier has hit over 22 points in seven out of his last 10 games. Charlotte needs the in-form guard to score for a chance of winning the game. He could go over his points prop.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.2 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him is 27.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. “The Claw” has been in sizzling-hot form over his last seven games. He is averaging 32.4 points on 63.3% shooting, including 52.5% from deep during that span.

Leonard is well-rested and the Hornets’ porous defense could allow him to have another explosive game.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Hornets is +450 while it’s -600 for the Clippers. Charlotte is a +11.0 underdog on the road against LA.

The Clippers are raring to get back in the win column after two back-to-back losses. With or without Kawhi Leonard they should snap out of their losing streak and do it against Charlotte's spread.