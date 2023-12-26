Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Dec. 26, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, marking the third of four matchups between the two teams this season. Memphis and New Orleans have split their season series 1-1 thus far.

In their first matchup on Oct. 25, the Pelicans came away with a 111-104 victory, led by 24 points from veteran guard CJ McCollum. However, that game took place during Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension for a gun-related incident.

In their latest matchup on Dec. 19, Memphis secured a 115-113 victory, led by 34 points from Morant, who hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating floater. The contest marked the two-time All-Star’s season debut.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Grizzlies (9-19) have won three straight games since Morant’s return and will look to make it four straight on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Pelicans (17-13) will look to get back on track following their 106-104 loss to the Houston Rockets (15-12) on Saturday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Tuesday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana at 8 p.m. EST. The game will air on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports SE-MEM. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+160) vs Pelicans (-190)

Spread: Grizzlies (+4.5) vs Pelicans (-4.5)

Over/Under: Grizzlies (o229.0) vs Pelicans (u229.0)

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

Despite Morant being active, Memphis continues to be extremely shorthanded entering Tuesday’s contest against New Orleans.

Guards Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (knee), as well as big man Brandon Clarke (Achilles), are listed as out. Meanwhile, guard Marcus Smart (foot) is considered questionable. Additionally, center Steven Adams (knee) remains out for the season.

As for the Pelicans, big men Cody Zeller (ankle) and Larry Nance Jr. (ribs) are considered questionable and doubtful, respectively. Meanwhile, forward Matt Ryan (elbow) remains out.

New Orleans’ frontcourt advantage should once again be significant on Tuesday. The Grizzlies don’t match up well with the Pelicans’ size, including star forward Zion Williamson and veteran center Jonas Valanciunas.

Additionally, Pelicans star wing Brandon Ingram should be primed for another big game after dropping 34 points in his last matchup against the Grizzlies.

However, Memphis has been playing motivated basketball since Morant’s return and could be poised for another upset victory.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups

With the Grizzlies shorthanded, their starting backcourt will likely feature Morant and sophomore shooting guard Vince Williams Jr., unless Smart is cleared to play. Meanwhile, they should once again start sharpshooter Desmond Bane, star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and veteran center Bismack Biyombo in their frontcourt.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, project to have their regular starting lineup available. McCollum and Ingram should start in their backcourt, while defensive-minded wing Herbert Jones, Williamson and Valanciunas are expected to start in their frontcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, Morant has an over/under of 28.5 points. He has scored at least 30 points in two of his first three games this season, including 34 in his last matchup against the Pelicans. So, it should be a relatively safe bet to take the over.

As for Williamson, he has an over/under of 22.5 points. The two-time All-Star has scored 21 or fewer points in six of his last nine games. Meanwhile, he is averaging 18.0 points per game through two games against the Grizzlies this season, including scoring just 13 in his last matchup. So, it makes sense to take the under.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

New Orleans has a deeper team than Memphis and has homecourt advantage on Tuesday. The Pelicans should also be motivated for revenge following their last-second loss to the Grizzlies on Dec. 19.

So, New Orleans looks primed to end Memphis’ three-game winning streak. However, the Grizzlies and Pelicans probably won’t exceed their over/under points total of 229.0, as they haven’t done so in either of their previous matchups.