Britton Wilson reacts to Drake releasing new album "For All The Dogs"

American athlete Britton Wilson recently expressed her excitement at the release of music sensation Drake’s latest album “For All The Dogs." The Canadian singer had been teasing his fans about this album since summer. Finally, he announced its release on October 6, across all his social media platforms.

22-year-old Wilson specializes in the 400-meter hurdles and 400-meter races. Recently, she made headlines for being among the six college athletes honored as the 2023 Glamour College Women of the Year.

At a young age, the University of Arkansas student has mastered balancing athletics and academics. Moreover, the sociology major student advocates for women’s mental health in sports.

Amidst the career-driven life of Wilson, she also takes a keen interest in singing. Needless to say, she could not keep her calm when Drake announced the release of his album, “For All The Dogs," which is his eighth solo studio album and fourth album in the last two years.

Wilson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Sharing her excitement, she added Drake's announcement post on her Instagram story and wrote,

“period booskieeee”

Drake's latest album consists of 23 tracks, including collaborations with a bunch of talented artists like J. Cole, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, SZA, and hip-hoppers like Chief Keef, Yeat, Teezo Touchdown and Sexyy Red.

Moreover, fans can listen to the album on Spotify and Apple Music.

Britton Wilson on managing her daily schedule as a student-athlete

Britton Wilson at Day 2 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Britton Wilson shifted from the University of Tennessee to the University of Arkansas after facing mental health issues.

In 2022, she made headlines for winning the 400m race under 53.86 seconds at the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships. Moreover, she won the same championship in 2023 by clocking 49.48 seconds.

Pulling off a great career as an athlete while managing studies can be a daunting task. However, Britton Wilson seems to be doing it effortlessly. Recently in an interview with Glamour, she revealed that it is indeed a ‘challenging’ thing to do.

She shared,

"Initially, I was overwhelmed and frustrated, feeling like I was having major FOMO on what others were doing."

Eventually, the young athlete began to appreciate and strike a balance. She developed a deep passion for her sport and education, trying to strive for improvement.

Wilson also added that sacrificing for her goals does not feel negative to her anymore. The athlete also said,

"Even though it’s still tough, given the demands of both school and track, achieving that balance and successfully managing track meets and finals simultaneously are incredibly rewarding, and it makes me proud of what I can accomplish."