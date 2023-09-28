"Feeling like I was having major FOMO" - Britton Wilson on managing her daily schedule as a student-athlete

Britton Wilson, the American sprinter who secured a silver medal in the women's 4x400m relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, is also a student-athlete representing Arkansas Razorbacks.

The two-time individual NCAA Division I champion joined the University of Arkansas in 2021 before winning consecutive NCAA Division I titles in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, she won the 400m, clocking a spectacular 53.86 seconds, and in 2023, at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, she secured her second title with an incredible time of 49.48 seconds.

In an interview with Glamour, she discussed her life as a student-athlete and how she manages her training, studies, and competitions. Wilson expressed that it was initially challenging to balance her studies and her training.

"It’s challenging, especially in the world of track and field," she said.

“Initially, I was overwhelmed and frustrated, feeling like I was having major FOMO on what others were doing,” said Wilson

“But over time I’ve come to appreciate the balance,” Wilson admitted. “I’ve developed a deep passion for my sport and education, striving to improve myself. I realized that these sacrifices were necessary for my goals, and it doesn’t feel negative anymore,” she continued.

Wilson, who transferred from the University of Tennessee to the University of Arkansas after dealing with mental health issues, expressed that juggling both activities is fulfilling for her and makes her feel proud.

“Even though it’s still tough, given the demands of both school and track, achieving that balance and successfully managing track meets and finals simultaneously are incredibly rewarding, and it makes me proud of what I can accomplish,” expressed Wilson.

Britton Wilson's incredible performance at the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships

Britton Wilson competes in the women's 400m heats at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

Britton Wilson achieved a remarkable feat at the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships by clinching the women's 400m and 400m hurdles titles.

The 22-year-old topped the women's 400m with a time of 50.05 seconds, leaving behind Charokee Young and the 2023 4x400m mixed relay champion Alexis Holmes who clocked 50.45 and 50.47 seconds respectively.

She left behind the 2023 WAC silver medalist Anna Hall in the women's 400m hurdles by clocking an impressive 53.75 seconds in the same event. She was a part of the winning team in the women's 4x400m relay and ran her leg in an impressive 48.60 seconds, helping the Arkansas Razorbacks finish third in the standings.