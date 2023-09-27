Anna Hall made a return to running for the first time since the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where she competed in the Heptathlon event at the World Championships held in the Hungarian capital.

She clinched a silver medal, scoring a total of 6720 points. She left behind Anouk Vetter, who scored 6501. Katrina Johnson-Thompson topped the event with a total of 6740. Hall recorded her personal best in the shot put event, marking 14.54m in Budapest.

Hall hit the road for running for the first time since competing at the World Championships that was held from August 19 to 27, 2023. She took to her Instagram story to share pictures from her first run and expressed her excitement upon the successful completion. She shared a post-run selfie, showing a thumbs-up and adding a series of emojis.

"First run done," she wrote. "Happpy," Hall added.

"Ready to start fr fr next week :)," she wrote.

Anna Hall shared the story after her first run since the World Championships

"Got the go ahead to run this week," Hall wrote while sharing a picture of her digital watch on her Instagram story. "Do yall know how excited i was to press this button," she added.

"First easy run back since world champs," wrote Hall.

Anna Hall competed at the 2023 World Athletics Championships despite a knee injury

Anna Hall competes in the Shot Put event, part of the Heptathlon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Anna Hall achieved an incredible feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships despite suffering a knee injury a few days prior to the competition.

During a training session before the contest, Hall sustained a knee injury on the long jump board. She hyperextended her knee and suffered a PCL injury and a bone bruise. Nonetheless, she was determined to compete in the world championships.

Hall shared a video on social media, documenting her journey right from the injury to the World Championships.

"Lots of beauty in the struggle of this sport," she wrote.

"Having the kind of weight of the world on your shoulders when you know you are not 100% healthy and nobody knows that it's not easy. So, I'm just kind of proud of the way that I handled that and just kept fighting," Hall expressed.

In the video, Hall can be seen going through her rehabilitation. She also shared a glimpse of her training diary. The video also shows her physical recovery leading to a victory in Budapest and ends with Hall bursting into tears after securing the silver medal.