"It's been the theme of the year for me, almost but not quite”: Anna Hall reflects on her achievements in the 2023 season

On Day 2 of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Anna Hall secured the silver medal in the heptathlon 800m event. During a post-event interview, the 22-year-old American athlete reflected on her performances in the 2023 season, calling it a season of "almost, but not quite" moments.

Anna Hall's highlight of the year came at the 2023 Götzis Hypomeeting in May. She won the heptathlon 800m by performing exceptionally in the seven events. Hall achieved a personal best score of 6988 points, which placed her fifth in the all-time top scoring heptathlon athletes list.

Hall was determined to enter the 7000 points club, but missed her target by just 12 points.

Expand Tweet

At the 2023 World Championships, Hall held the lead at the end of Day 1 with 3,998 points, 93 ahead of Katarina Johnson-Thompson. The English athlete performed remarkably well on Day 2 and defeated Hall by a slender margin of 20 points. Johnson-Thompson won gold with 6740 points while Hall had to settle for silver with 6720 points.

Analyzing a pattern in her performances this year, Anna Hall shared her take in an interview with Virgin Media Sport. She said:

"It's been the theme of the year for me, almost but not quite. Had a few scores indoors that were close to really big records and the almost 7k and then now almost gold. So I kinda feel this has been the year of waiting and the year of patience and I’m just being tested, but I am really excited for how hungry it’s gonna make me for next year going to Paris. “

Talking about the excruciating effort it took to complete the heptathlon 800m, she added:

“It hurts so bad. Honestly, this whole multi, I’ve been in a lot of pain but just trying to keep fighting. I knew that if I ran my heart out, I couldn't really hang my head at the result.”

Anna Hall’s Olympics dream was shattered in 2021

Anna Hall at Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In 2021, Hall became an NCAA high jump All-American after she finished second in the NCAA indoor pentathlon and third in the high jump. Following that, Hall tried her luck at the 100 meters hurdles heat at the Olympic trials in June. However, unfortunately, the athlete suffered a serious injury after she hit the eighth barrier.

Anna Hall broke the navicular bone in her left foot, which shattered her Olympics dream in 2021. She had to undergo surgery on her foot and wasn't permitted to walk until October.

Eventually, she made her comeback by winning two titles at the NCAA Division I Championships in 2022. Later on, she won the bronze medal in the heptathlon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.