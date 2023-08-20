On the dramatic first day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Team USA set a new world record in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

Team USA, consisting of Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matthew Boling, and Alexis Holmes, toppled the lineup with a time of 3:08.80, leaving Great Britain behind to settle in second position and the Czech Republic in third position for bronze.

The American athletes broke the previous world record of 3:09.34, set by the United States in the 2019 World Athletics Championships when they made their debut.

Great Britain finished second with a time of 3:11.06 and the Czech Republic completed the race in 3:11.98. USA is the first team to break the 3:09 mark in the history of this event.

The 4x400m mixed relay event was one not to miss. The Dutch athlete Femke Bol dominated the lineup until the last 50m of the track, when USA's Alexis Holmes challenged her. Bol tripped over and came down, crashing into the ground in a similar way to her Dutch teammate Siffan Hassan when she was about to win the women's 10,000m final.

Stumbling right before the end line, Bol's baton slipped from her arm to cross the finish line before she did and the Netherlands did not finish the race.

Team USA athletes to watch for in the upcoming events at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Team USA athletes celebrate with the scoreboard after achieving a new world record in the 4x400m mixed relay event final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

With a sweet end to the first day for Team USA at the World Championships, a few great names will compete in the upcoming events, including Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Fred Kerley.

Kerley and Lyles have made their way to the men's 100m semi-finals. The American sprinters competing against each other will be a sight to watch after the small banter between the two at the press conference. The semi-finals are scheduled for Day 2 of the event in the afternoon session.

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing in the 100m. The heats for the same will be held on Day 2 in the morning session. Richardson and Gabby Thomas of Team USA will compete in the women's 200m on Day 5 in the morning session.

The qualification round for the Pole Vault event, which will feature USA's Sandi Morris, will be held on Day 3 with finals scheduled on Day 5, both in the afternoon session.

Day 5 is a much-awaited day in the Championships, which will include the heats for men's and women's 200m with the USA's Lyles and Richardson competing, respectively.