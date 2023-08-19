"I'm trying to make up for missed medals last year" - Gabby Thomas ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Gabby Thomas missed the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in the home arena of Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from July 15-24, 2022. Thomas tore her hamstring a few weeks before the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships held at the same venue from June 23-26, 2022. She finished eighth in the women's 200m event finals.

Thomas will now be seen competing in various events at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

In a press conference ahead of the World Championships at the National Athletics Centre, Gabby Thomas expressed that she will be competing to win medals to make up for the last year's championships.

“Outside of the 200m this year, you can expect to see me in the mixed 4x400m final tomorrow evening, the 4x100m final next week and the regular 4x400m. So, I'm trying to make up for missed medals last year," Thomas said.

In April 2023, the 26-year-old American recorded her personal best in the 400m with a time of 49.68 seconds at the Texas Invitational in Austin. Her previous personal best record was 51.15 seconds in May 2021.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thomas won a bronze medal in the 200m with a time of 21.87 seconds. She was also a part of the 4x100m relay winning team along with Teahna Daniels, Jenna Pradini, and Javianne Oliver. They won a silver medal.

Gabby Thomas arrives for the training session at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Gabby Thomas poses during the training session at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary

Gabby Thomas will be seen competing in the women's 200m in Budapest. She will be competing in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the mega event. The American will also be seen in action in the 4x100m relay final next week and the regular 4x400m relay.

Thomas took to her social media to give fans a glimpse of her training session in Budapest.

"Day 1 of World Championships starts tomorrow! I’m reminded of how much of a privilege it is to be here where every country comes together to compete at the highest level," she wrote.

When to watch Gabby Thomas:

August 19, 2023: Mixed 4x400m relay finals

August 23, 2023: Women's 200m heats

August 24, 2023: Women's 200m Semifinals

August 25, 2023: Women's 200m Finals

August 26, 2023: 4x100m relay

August 27, 2023: women's 4x400m relay final