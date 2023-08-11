The Team USA has disclosed a squad of 139 members to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The squad consists of big names, including Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Fred Kerley. Eighty-two of the squad members competed at the 2022 WAC in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Kayla White will be seen competing against each other in the women's 200m event. Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, and Noah Lyles secured all three steps of the podium at 2022 WAC in the men's 200m and will be seen competing against each other in the same event this year.

Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Schedule

The 2023 World Athletics Championship will commence on August 19, 2023, The nine-day mega event will continue till August 27, 2023. The events will be divided into two sessions - morning and afternoon.

Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Men's Roaster

Noah Lyles and Christian Charleston after winning in the men's 100m final at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon

100m: Cravont Charleston, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley Noah Lyles

200m: Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles

400m: Bryce Deadmon, Quincy Hall, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood

800m: Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel, Clayton Murphy

1500m: Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Joe Waskom

5000m: Paul Chelimo, Sean McGorty, Abdihamid Nur

10,000m: Woody Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty

Marathon: Elkanah Kibet, Nico Montanez, Zach Panning

3000m steeplechase: Benard Keter, Kenneth Rooks, Isaac Updike

110m hurdles: Freddie Crittenden, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch

400m hurdles: CJ Allen, Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin

Decathlon: Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, Zach Ziemek

High jump: JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner

Pole vault: Zach Bradford, Chris Nilsen, Zach McWhorter

Long jump: Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson, Steffin McCarter

Triple jump: Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott

Shot put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Payton Otterdahl

Discus: Sam Mattis, Turner Washington, Brian Williams

Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young

Javelin: Ethan Dabbs, Ethan Dabbs, Capers Williamson

4x100m: Brandon Carnes, JT Smith, Kendal Williams, Noah Lyles

4x400m: Chris Bailey, Matthew Boling, Justin Robinson, Ryan Willie

Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Women's Roaster

Brittany Brown, Sha'Carri Richardson Tamari Davis after winning in the women's 100m final at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon

100m: Brittany Brown, Tamari Davis, Sha'Carri Richardson

200m: Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Kayla White

400m: Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Britton Wilson

800m: Nia Akins, Kaela Edwards, Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers

1500m: Nikki Hiltz, Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee

3000m Steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Krissy Gear, Courtney Wayment

5000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers

10,000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers

35K Race Walk: Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey

Marathon: Keira D'Amato, Lindsay Flanagan, Susanna Sullivan

100mh: Nia Ali, Keni Harrison, Masai Russell

400mh: Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad

High Jump: Vashti Cunningham

Pole Vault: Hana Moll, Katie Moon, Sandi Morris, Bridget Williams

Long Jump: Quanesha Burks, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore

Triple Jump: Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji

Shot Put: Adelaide Aquilla, Jalani Davis, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen

Discus: Valarie Allman, Elena Bruckner, Veronica Fraley, Lagi Tausaga-Collins

Hammer Throw: Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price, Jillian Shippee

Javelin Throw: Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone

Heptathlon: Taliyah Brooks, Anna Hall, Chari Hawkins

Relay pool (Additional Athletes): Tamara Clark, Makenzie Dunmore, Rosey Effiong, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry

Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Live streaming

NBC will telecast the 2023 World Athletics Championships live for US viewers. Live streaming will be available on NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app, and Peacock. The event can also be viewed live on World Athletics Youtube and Facebook channels.