The Team USA has disclosed a squad of 139 members to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The squad consists of big names, including Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Fred Kerley. Eighty-two of the squad members competed at the 2022 WAC in Eugene, Oregon.
Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Kayla White will be seen competing against each other in the women's 200m event. Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, and Noah Lyles secured all three steps of the podium at 2022 WAC in the men's 200m and will be seen competing against each other in the same event this year.
Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Schedule
The 2023 World Athletics Championship will commence on August 19, 2023, The nine-day mega event will continue till August 27, 2023. The events will be divided into two sessions - morning and afternoon.
Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Men's Roaster
100m: Cravont Charleston, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley Noah Lyles
200m: Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles
400m: Bryce Deadmon, Quincy Hall, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood
800m: Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel, Clayton Murphy
1500m: Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Joe Waskom
5000m: Paul Chelimo, Sean McGorty, Abdihamid Nur
10,000m: Woody Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty
Marathon: Elkanah Kibet, Nico Montanez, Zach Panning
3000m steeplechase: Benard Keter, Kenneth Rooks, Isaac Updike
110m hurdles: Freddie Crittenden, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch
400m hurdles: CJ Allen, Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin
Decathlon: Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, Zach Ziemek
High jump: JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner
Pole vault: Zach Bradford, Chris Nilsen, Zach McWhorter
Long jump: Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson, Steffin McCarter
Triple jump: Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott
Shot put: Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Payton Otterdahl
Discus: Sam Mattis, Turner Washington, Brian Williams
Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young
Javelin: Ethan Dabbs, Ethan Dabbs, Capers Williamson
4x100m: Brandon Carnes, JT Smith, Kendal Williams, Noah Lyles
4x400m: Chris Bailey, Matthew Boling, Justin Robinson, Ryan Willie
Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Women's Roaster
100m: Brittany Brown, Tamari Davis, Sha'Carri Richardson
200m: Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Kayla White
400m: Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Britton Wilson
800m: Nia Akins, Kaela Edwards, Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers
1500m: Nikki Hiltz, Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee
3000m Steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Krissy Gear, Courtney Wayment
5000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers
10,000m: Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers
35K Race Walk: Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey
Marathon: Keira D'Amato, Lindsay Flanagan, Susanna Sullivan
100mh: Nia Ali, Keni Harrison, Masai Russell
400mh: Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad
High Jump: Vashti Cunningham
Pole Vault: Hana Moll, Katie Moon, Sandi Morris, Bridget Williams
Long Jump: Quanesha Burks, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore
Triple Jump: Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji
Shot Put: Adelaide Aquilla, Jalani Davis, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen
Discus: Valarie Allman, Elena Bruckner, Veronica Fraley, Lagi Tausaga-Collins
Hammer Throw: Brooke Andersen, Janee’ Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price, Jillian Shippee
Javelin Throw: Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone
Heptathlon: Taliyah Brooks, Anna Hall, Chari Hawkins
Relay pool (Additional Athletes): Tamara Clark, Makenzie Dunmore, Rosey Effiong, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry
Team USA for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest: Live streaming
NBC will telecast the 2023 World Athletics Championships live for US viewers. Live streaming will be available on NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app, and Peacock. The event can also be viewed live on World Athletics Youtube and Facebook channels.