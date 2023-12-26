Did J. Cole launch Miami Heat star Caleb Martin's NBA career? Examining the story of his tryout with Caron Butler

Caleb Martin, who has been an integral factor for the Miami Heat, recently reflected on a workout in late summer of 2021 that altered the course of his career. A special workout with the Florida-based team was organized by rapper J. Cole, who pulled his connections to help the former Nevada State Wolfpack open a door for himself to join the organization.

J. Cole has close ties with the Heat assistant coach Caron Butler, who helped him get some eyes on Martin. The music icon was aware of Martin's talents since his college days in 2014. Despite having a decent college career, the six-foot-five forward went undrafted and found himself without an NBA team after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets in 2021.

Courtesy of J. Cole's recommendation, the Heat invited Martin for a scrimmage where he showcased his skills, work ethic, and versatility. The team then signed him on a two-way deal that later converted into a contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's everything, man," Martin on J.Cole's efforts to find him a new NBA team. "He's got a million things going on. He could be doing a million things. But that also just shows you that it's bigger than basketball. That's my guy. He keeps up with every game. He's hitting me up just like my family's hitting me up."

Caleb Martin's value to the Miami Heat

Now in his third season with the Miami Heat, Caleb Martin rewarded the team for putting their trust in him and it was evident during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

With the series tied at 1-1, Martin came out with 18 points and fired 4-of-7 beyond the three-point line. His performance was significant for the team to own a pivotal 2-1 series lead that helped them reach the NBA Finals.

As Martin looked back on the game that made the Heat offer him a two-year, $13.5 million contract this summer, he recalled how J. Cole was ecstatic about his performance.

"He was jumping up and down, man. He was hyped just like everybody else," said Martin (via ESPN). "And he don't want no type of attention for it. Not saying that he doesn't like it or whatever like that, but he's a guy that's so out of the way."

In 19 games this season, Caleb Martin started in nine games and provided the team with 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists had 1.3 three-pointers per game.