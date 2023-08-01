Why did Drake cancel his Memphis concert? Details explored as Ticketmaster issues statement

Drake has officially canceled his upcoming concert at Memphis, according to Action News. Ticketmaster's website shows that the organizers have canceled the event and there aren't any tickets available for the same. The FedEx Forum concert was supposed to happen on August 6, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Speaking about the cancelation, the Canadian rapper's representative told news outlets:

"Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedEx Forum on August 6th. Unfortunately, the show is canceled. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.”

This is the second time that Drake has canceled the Memphis tour, much to the disappointment of fans

Drake's It's All a Blur concert commenced on July 5, 2023, in Chicago, and is reported to end on October 29 in Columbus, Ohio. American rapper 21 Savage is also a part of the concert, appearing on various songs throughout the 58-song setlist.

Memphis fans were enraged and disappointed as news broke out of the God's Plan rapper canceling his tour date for the second time. The concert was originally supposed to take place on June 29, 2023, but was postponed a few days prior to the event. The new date was announced as August 6.

However, as per Ticketmaster, this rescheduled concert has now once again been canceled:

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel you event. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at a time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days."

Despite the cancelation, Drake visited Memphis and received an honorary key to the county, as originally planned on his schedule. Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery presented him with the honor on June 27, 2023.

In light of the double cancelation, fans are now mocking the rapper and asking him to give back the keys and to never wear Memphis Tiger Gear again. Here's how netizens have reacted to the news:

Kyre Burt @_realKB1 Drake need to gone return that key to Memphis. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Kay Bee @imastayKAY BRUHHHH WHY WOULD YOU CANCEL

THE MEMPHIS SHOW?! @Drake

slack @slackdawson drake really postponed his memphis show from being the opening date of the tour to now canceling it six days out lol



“because the production is too big for the Forum” apparently?



at least all of y’all are getting refunded for this mess

Melvin Purdy @MLVNPRDY This is Drake after getting the Key To The City Of Memphis and then canceling his concert here for the second time: pic.twitter.com/JpKEvIBmwv

Are other tour dates also affected by the concert dates?

The One Dance rapper's Milwaukee, Wisconsin, date was also postponed from August 3 to August 4.

According to the rapper's website, there are 56 dates scheduled for his It's All A Blur Tour. This is the first concert the Hotline Bling rapper has had in 5 years.

The Grammy Award winner's last concert, held in 2018, was called Aubrey & the Three Migos.

Drake poses backstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on May 23, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo via Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

The other Southern Tour dates have not been rescheduled. The two concerts in Tennessee at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 1 and October 2 are still intact on the schedule.

As part of the tour, both 21 Savage and the Hotline Bling rapper have given entertaining and thrilling performances in several cities. Some of the cities visited so far include New York, Boston, Detroit, and many more. Their upcoming shows are in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 31 and August 1.

No announcement for a possible rescheduling of the Memphis show has been made as of now,